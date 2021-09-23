UPDATE: 20 staff, students test positive for COVID at Chilliwack elementary school

Fraser Health declared a COVID outbreak at Promontory Heights elementary on Sept. 22, 2021. The school will be closed until at least Oct. 3. (Google Maps)

A Chilliwack elementary school is closed for a week and a half after 20 staff and students tested positive for COVID-19.

Fraser Health declared the outbreak at Promontory Heights elementary on Wednesday, Sept. 22. The school will remain closed until at least Oct. 3.

“We have experienced a spike in cases of COVID-19 within the Promontory Heights Elementary School community in the past 10 days,” superintendent Rohan Arul-pragasam tweeted Wednesday evening.

A notice was posted on the Chilliwack School District website.

“Out of caution, our Fraser Health Officer and their team have determined that we break from in-person learning in an effort to put a stop to the current spread of the virus. Therefore, Promontory Heights Elementary School will be moving to remote learning effective immediately and through to the end of next week. We expect a return to in-person instruction on Monday, Oct. 4.”

Teri Mooring, BC Teachers’ Federation president, called for more safety measures in schools following the outbreak.

She tweeted that a “K-3 mask policy, comprehensive testing, contact tracing that involves teachers, and ventilation system upgrades or mitigations,” should be in place.

