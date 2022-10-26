Crews from the Chilliwack Fire Department had difficulty accessing this house on Reece Avenue (pictured on Oct. 26) which went up in flames on Oct. 25, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack firefighters faced ‘several challenges’ in vacant house blaze: fire official

Fire happened on Reece Avenue in Chilliwack; is under investigation

Chilliwack firefighters battled a challenging blaze in a vacant house Tuesday night.

Crews were called to the fire in the 45000-block of Reece Avenue around 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 25.

When they arrived on scene, heavy flames and black smoke were coming from the rear of the two-storey detached residential home, said assistant chief Chris Wilson.

“Fire crews faced several challenges in fighting this fire including difficulty accessing the home and fire that was spreading into the attic and concealed spaces of the home,” Wilson added. “Despite these challenges, fire crews worked hard and were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to nearby vegetation and adjacent properties.”

The home sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage. Approximately 30 firefighters from Halls 1, 2, 4 and 6 responded.

A woman looks at a house on Reece Avenue in Chilliwack on Oct. 26, 2022 that went up in flames the night before. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

It was the second blaze crews attended that day in less than eight hours. Around 2:20 p.m. on Oct. 25, crews were called to a fire at a restaurant on Vedder Mountain Road near Cultus Lake.

UPDATE: Blaze at restaurant near Cultus Lake now considered ‘suspicious,’ say fire officials

The fire on Reece Avenue is under investigation by Chilliwack fire officials and the RCMP.

 

