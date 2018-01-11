David Kuntz-Angel, known for impersonating Van Halen lead singer David Lee Roth is facing number of sex charges including against underage girls dating back to 2006 in B.C. David Kuntz-Angel, known for impersonating Van Halen lead singer David Lee Roth is facing number of sex charges including against underage girls dating back to 2006 in B.C.

Chilliwack man facing underage sex crimes rearrested after months on the lam

Unusual history of David Kuntz-Angel includes being known for impersonating David Lee Roth

A Chilliwack man facing underage sex charges who was on the lam for months was finally arrested in Abbotsford on Jan. 6.

David Kuntz-Angel faces numerous sex-related charges from alleged instances in Chilliwack, Hope and Vernon some of which are more than a decade old.

READ MORE: Chilliwack man wanted for sex crimes dating back to 2006

Kuntz-Angel’s unusual background includes being known locally and in numerous circles across Canada as far away as Brantford, Ont., for impersonating American rock star David Lee Roth.

Defiant about the charges, Kuntz-Angel appeared briefly in Chilliwack provincial court on Wednesday saying he wanted a bail hearing with or without his lawyer. He also expressed criticism of Crown counsel.

“They’ve misled the court repeatedly,” he said.

Wanted since October, he now faces two more criminal breach charges and one count of wilfully resisting arrest connected to his detention at a home in Abbotsford on Saturday.

After receiving some legal advice from duty counsel, his bail hearing never did go ahead this week and was postponed until at least next week.

Kuntz-Angel is charged with invitation to sexual touching a person under 14 in Chilliwack from 2006, and invitation to sexual touching under 16 in Chilliwack and Hope from 2008.

He is also charged with one count of touching a young person for a sexual purpose in Chilliwack in 2013, sexual assault in Vernon in 2014, sexual assault in Chilliwack and Hope in August 2016, and “procuring” in Vernon in November 2016.

There is also one count of assault from Vernon on Oct. 1, 2016, one count of assault causing bodily harm in Chilliwack on Dec. 15, 2016, and one count of uttering threats in Chilliwack on Jan. 1, 2017.

He also faces numerous criminal breach charges, a trial for one of which is scheduled for Jan. 15.

In addition to the sex charges in B.C., and his previous behaviour impersonating the lead singer of Van Halen a decade ago, Kuntz-Angel was also involved in a love triangle that ended with a homicide Ontario in 1988. He was never implicated in that crime.

Newspapers in Ontario including the Toronto Sun, the Globe and Mail and the Brantford Expositor wrote stories about Kuntz-Angel’s strange history impersonating Lee Roth 10 years ago.

“Inevitably, the star known as Diamond Dave was revealed as more of a Discount Dave, when acquaintances viewed the accompanying news photos and fingered him this week as David Kuntz, sometimes known as David Angel, a Cambridge, Ont., man with a musical background and a tumultuous past,” a Globe and Mail reporter wrote in 2008.

Back to the present in Chilliwack, a warrant was issued for the 52-year-old on June 23, 2017 and his mug shot was featured in Crimestoppers.

He was arrested on June 30. Then, he was released on bail, and almost immediately is alleged to have breached. A relative of an alleged victim said the address he gave upon being released on bail was false, which by itself was a breach.

She said in November she was scared because the accused had already been wanted for more than a month.

“I am living a life in fear 24/7 until he is caught,” the woman said on condition of anonymity.

Among the many charges he faces, on Tuesday Crown counsel was forced to drop one breach charge because the woman mentioned above said she could not come to court to testify.

Kuntz-Angel remains in custody with his next court appearance scheduled for Jan. 15.

READ MORE: Chilliwack man who once impersonated David Lee Roth facing child sex charges

