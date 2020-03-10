Sanjay Amrutkar of Chilliwack is now charged with six counts of sexual assault while working as a physiotherapist in 2019. (LinkedIn)

Chilliwack physiotherapist facing yet more sexual assault charges

Six charges so far as Mounties think there may be more victims

A Chilliwack physiotherapist first charged with two counts of sexual assault is now facing four more charges, and police think there might be more victims out there.

Sanjay Amrutkar, 38, of Chilliwack, was arrested without incident and first appeared in court Feb. 12, 2020, according to Chilliwack RCMP.

The offences are alleged to have occurred while working as a physiotherapist at a Chilliwack clinic.

After issuing a press release in February asking for other victims to come forward, some did.

Amrutkar is now charged with six counts of sexual assault. He was released from custody pending his next court date on March 24.

“We believe there may still be additional victims who have yet to come forward,” Chilliwack RCMP Const. Ralph Dolinsky said in a press release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

