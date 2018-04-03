RCMP release images of suspects in school vandalism

Police asking for public’s help identifying two men captured on Chilliwack school surveillance

RCMP have released two images of two males who allegedly broke into Promontory Heights elementary in Chilliwack last week.

The school’s kitchen areas were trashed by vandals overnight last week. Now, police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify two men in photographs taken by a the school’s security camera.

The photographs are linked to a report received by the RCMP at approximately 2 a.m. on March 29 of loud noises coming from the school in the 46000-block of Stoneview Drive.

General Duty officers, supported by the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Service (IPDS), immediately arrived at the address where they quickly noted extensive damage throughout the interior of the school. Thorough patrols of the area were conducted by police however suspects were not located.

General Duty officers supported by the Lower Mainland District Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS) continue to examine evidence gathered at the scene as police pursue their investigation.

“RCMP investigators are reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying two individuals,” says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Anyone with information to this event is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

