UPDATE: Chilliwack RCMP identify missing, potentially armed man

David McCullum, 39, was driving a Toyota Tacoma and RCMP say his intentions are unknown

UPDATE, 5:00 p.m.

Chilliwack RCMP now report that “unfolding event” in the Columbia Valley area of Chilliwack has transitioned into a missing person investigation, and have released the man’s name and photograph.

David McCullum, 39, last contacted his family on the morning of Thursday, April 23 and he has not been heard from since. He was driving a dark grey Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a canopy bearing British Columbia licence plate “PA558R.”

An investigation has determined that his last known location was at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the south end of Columbia Valley. Despite extensive aerial and ground searches of the area and its surrounding, police have not yet located McCullum or his Tacoma pickup.

McCullum is described as:

· Caucasian Male

· Height: 5 foot, 10 inches tall (177 cms)

· Weight: 161 pounds

· Eyes: Brown

· Hair: Brown

· Wearing: Dark grey hoodie

RCMP investigators are reminding the public that they are concerned for McCullums’s well being and he is believed to be in possession of firearms. Chilliwack RCMP are asking the public NOT to approach McCullum or his vehicle and to call 911 immediately if they see him.

“Police, family and friends are very concerned for David’s wellbeing,” says Sgt. Krista Vrolyk spokesperson for the UFVRD. “While we continue to ask the public to be vigilant, our primary concern is to locate David and get him the help he needs.”

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of David McCullum or his vehicle is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or call 9-1-1.

UPDATE, 3:15 p.m.

RCMP say they are currently responding to an unfolding police incident at the south end of Columbia Valley.

RCMP are now asking the public to avoid the area, exercise caution and call 911 immediately if they observe a grey Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a canopy bearing British Columbia licence plate “PA558R”. The individual associated to this vehicle is known to be in possession of firearms and his intention is unknown at this time. Police are concerned for his well-being.

***

Chilliwack RCMP have issued an urgent appeal to the public about a missing person, Thursday at 12:45 p.m.

They are currently responding to an unfolding police incident at the south end of Columbia Valley. RCMP are asking the public in that area to exercise caution and to call 911 immediately if they see a grey Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a canopy bearing British Columbia licence plate “PA558R.”

The individual associated with this vehicle is known to be in possession of firearms and his intention is unknown at this time. Police have told The Progress they are concerned for his well being.

They stress the public should not approach the vehicle and call 911 immediately.

Updates to come.

RCMP are looking for this Toyata Tacoma, licence plate PA558R, in connection to their search for a man who is known to have possession of firearms. They were searching the Columbia Valley area outside of Chilliwack throughout Thursday afternoon. (Submitted photo)

