Chilliwack RCMP seek shoplifting suspect caught on video

Chilliwack RCMP is looking for this individual caught on security camera shoplifting in Chilliwack. He also allegedly connected to an automobile reported stolen to the Abbotsford police and a shoplifting complaint in Langley.

The Chilliwack RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspect captured by a Yale Road business security camera.

The images show the suspect shoplifting from a business in the 45000-block of Yale Road, which was reported to Chilliwack RCMP on the morning of April 13.

General Duty (GD) investigators continue to pursue leads that have associated the individual with an automobile reported stolen to the Abbotsford police and linked to a shoplifting complaint received by the Langley RCMP in early April.

“Criminals do not recognize jurisdictional boundaries when committing crime,” according to Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail. “RCMP are reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying this person”.

Anyone with information to identify this individual is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

@PeeJayAitch

paul.henderson@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.