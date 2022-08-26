(RCMP cruiser)

Chilliwack RCMP seeking machete-wielding suspect for ‘violent, unprovoked attack’

Attacker unknown to victim who said he was ‘sliced in the head’ with machete in random assault

Chilliwack RCMP is seeking witnesses or security footage after a “violent and unprovoked” machete attack in the area of Meadowbrook Drive in Chilliwack.

An unknown male suspect, who allegedly attacked a man he did not know, brandished a machete “slicing him in the head,” according to the police report.

“The violent and unprovoked nature of this attack is particularly concerning and Chilliwack RCMP continue to work diligently to identify the suspect,” said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, media spokesperson for Chilliwack RCMP.

The victim, 37, suffered a laceration to the head and was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The two did not know each other, the victim told police.

The male suspect was about six foot with a stocky build with dark hair and a tanned complexion, with a tattoo on his right shoulder – possibly of a crest or sword, according to the victim’s description. The suspect was last seen wearing a white tank top and black and white high-top shoes.

“Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have information regarding this attack including anyone who resides in the area of Meadowbrook Drive that may have CCTV footage of persons in the area between 4:15 a.m. and 5:15 a.m.,” says Sergeant Krista Vrolyk, media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at (604)-792-4611. Or, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

