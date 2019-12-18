The pre-freshet Fraser River near Chilliwack, April 2018. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Chilliwack to draft new Climate Action Plan

Council approved consultants Pinna Sustainability to take on climate plan update

City of Chilliwack is drafting a new Climate Action Plan with public consultation coming in the new year.

Council approved staff recommendation Tuesday to accept the consulting proposal from lead proponent, Pinna Sustainability Inc., in the amount of $74,820.

The project name was also amended from ‘Air Quality and Climate Action Plans’ to just ‘Climate Action Plan’ based on a suggestion by Coun. Harv Westeringh to make it less confusing.

READ MORE: Council decides to update plan

Coun. Jeff Shields asked when the start date would be, and was told the consultants’ work will start in January with “extensive public consultation” expected to start toward the end of February or beginning of March.

Right now the due date is August 2020 for consultants to deliver the new action plan for Chilliwack.

Watch www.theprogress.com for ongoing coverage and upcoming releases with consultation dates and opportunities listed. Check this city overview on climate action.

READ MORE: Student petition asks city to create climate action plan

The city “measures its corporate GHG emissions and reports on community-wide and corporate GHG reduction initiatives” through the provincial Climate Action Rebate Incentive Program (CARIP), but it does not measure community emissions regularly, although some data is available through the provincial government.

The city has achieved Level 3 recognition for “accelerating progress on charter commitments” with further details are at www.chilliwack.com/ClimateAction.

The updated plan will look at best practices of other cities, legislative tools to help get the work done, and more.

