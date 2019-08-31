Chilliwack woman randomly punched by man in brazen Penticton bathroom attack

Woman, 19, punched several times by random man who entered public washroom, police say

A man has been arrested after a bizarre incident in a Penticton public washroom Friday involving a woman and her adult daughter visiting from Chilliwack.

According to police, a man in his late 20s barged into a women’s public washroom facility at about 1:15 p.m. and began yelling and banging on the stall doors, Penticton Mounties said in a news release Saturday.

He was able to get into the 19-year-old daughter’s stall and began punching her several times, police said.

The two women managed to escape and yell for help. Passersby who overheard the commotion tackled the man to the ground as he ran out of the washrooms before officers arrived. Police did not release the exact location of the public washroom.

The daughter received minor injuries, Mounties said.

Police are now recommending assault charges to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Aldergrove cadets awarded high honours at training camp

Just Posted

VIDEO: Police incident on Fraser Highway in Langley

Multiple police vehicles called to scene

VIDEO: Electric guitars aplenty, Summerset starts with a bang

On a rock-heavy first night, Rival Sons, The Trews, and Jesse Roper play Fort Langley music festival

Langley volleyball captain helps Team Canada earn bronze in Peru

Danielle Ellis contributed 18 points to gain a victory over host team at Parapan American Games

Langley Good Times Cruise-In: People make it possible

A significant army of volunteers put on this annual charity car show

Charities ‘so’ grateful for Cruise-In

The volunteer-run car show donates all proceeds to local charities: More than $1.3M since inception

VIDEO: B.C. gasoline prices higher but reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Seat belt requirement a double bogey, B.C. golf industry says

WorkSafeBC calling for roll cages, restraints for golf carts

Category 4 Dorian bears down on Bahamas, may skirt Florida

Millions of people in Florida have been in the changing potential path of the hurricane.

PHOTOS: Hong Kong protesters set fires, then retreat before arrest

Hong Kong, a city of 7.4 million people, has been riven by protests for nearly three months

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

Alleged White Rock trafficking operation believed linked to Lower Mainland organized crime

46-year-old arrested after neighbourhood concerns lead police to ground-floor apartment

Girl, 12, gets B.C. government to give Girl Guides same school credits as boys’ groups

Ladysmith Pathfinder Kylar Tennart advocated for changes to the B.C. external credit program

WHL Giants begin pre-season on the road, return to Langley Sept. 6

The team’s home-opener is Friday, Sept. 27 against Portland

Most Read