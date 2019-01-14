Robert Lloyd Schellenberg has been sentenced to death by China. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

China sentences Canadian man to death in drug smuggling case

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was detained in 2014 and initially sentenced to 15 years in prison

A Chinese court has sentenced a Canadian man to death in a drug smuggling case.

A court in Dalian in northeastern Liaoning province announced Monday evening that it has given Robert Lloyd Schellenberg the death penalty.

READ MORE: Chinese Huawei executive facing US extradition

The sentence comes after China detained two Canadians in December in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest of a Chinese technology executive.

Schellenberg was detained in 2014 and initially sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2016 on charges of being an accessory to drug smuggling. But last month an appeals court agreed with prosecutors who said the sentence was too lenient.

Canada detained Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, on Dec. 1 at the request of the United States, raising tensions between Canada and China.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Study shows black bears need a variety of salmon species to be healthy
Next story
Justin Trudeau shuffles federal cabinet

Just Posted

Vancouver Giants down Victoria Royals in Langley

Win increases G-Men lead in B.C. Division to nine points over second-place Royals

Indoor golf returns to Langley

‘You just don’t get wet. You don’t get cold. You can eat your chicken wings’ owner says

VIDEO: Rogers Hometown Hockey tour wraps up in Langley City

‘Absolutely fantastic,’ mayor says

TWU Spartans goalie Mills sets record in hockey shutout

Made 20 saves against Mariners to set new BCIHL mark

Thunderbirds sweep Spartans in Langley university basketball action

Former Walnut Grove Gator Jaden Cohee helped UBC men secure wins

Foreign affairs minister welcomes ‘brave new Canadian’ as Saudi teen lands in Toronto

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was fleeing abusive family in Saudi Arabia

Justin Trudeau shuffles federal cabinet

Five ministers and ministers-to-be walked up to Rideau Hall to be sworn in on a frigid Monday morning in Ottawa

China sentences Canadian man to death in drug smuggling case

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was detained in 2014 and initially sentenced to 15 years in prison

Eriksson has 3 points as Canucks thump Panthers 5-1

Vancouver pulls away late to defeat old pal Luongo

People injured in deadly Ottawa bus crash are improving, hospital says

Three people were killed and 23 were hurt when a double-decker city bus hopped the curb

Canada helping young Saudi refugee won’t hurt Raif Badawi’s case, wife says

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was fleeing her abusive family

Political Ottawa abuzz with speculation about Monday cabinet shuffle

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will reshape his cabinet

Study shows black bears need a variety of salmon species to be healthy

They studied animals across a 22,000-kilometre stretch along coastal British Columbia’s ‘Great Bear Rainforest’

Vancouver man killed in train, garbage truck collision in Delta

Police say it happened the area of 72nd Street and Churchill Street.

Most Read