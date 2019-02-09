UPDATE: All sailings to-and-from Horseshoe Bay cancelled due to wind, debris

Stormy seas in Horseshoe Bay are forcing ferries to return to Nanaimo. All sailings to and from the Vancouver-based terminal have been cancelled until further notice.

B.C. Ferries advised that the Queen of Cowichan 6:15 a.m. sailing from Departure Bay and the Queen of Oak Bay 8:25 a.m. sailing from Departure Bay have been unable to dock in Horseshoe Bay due to high winds. Both vessels are returning to Nanaimo.

The 10:40 a.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay has been cancelled.

An 11 a.m. sailing from Brentwood Bay and an 11:35 a.m. sailing from Mill Bay have also been cancelled.

Sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale and Snug Cove have also been cancelled this morning.

B.C. Ferries said in a service notice that the safety of passengers and crew is of primary importance.

“We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so,” the notice reads.

Sailings have been cancelled on some other routes; for information, visit bcferries.com.

