NEWS BULLETIN file photo

UPDATE: All sailings to-and-from Horseshoe Bay cancelled due to wind, debris

Sailings to Horseshoe Bay unable to dock, Brentwood Bay-Mill Bay route also sees cancellations

Stormy seas in Horseshoe Bay are forcing ferries to return to Nanaimo. All sailings to and from the Vancouver-based terminal have been cancelled until further notice.

B.C. Ferries advised that the Queen of Cowichan 6:15 a.m. sailing from Departure Bay and the Queen of Oak Bay 8:25 a.m. sailing from Departure Bay have been unable to dock in Horseshoe Bay due to high winds. Both vessels are returning to Nanaimo.

The 10:40 a.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay has been cancelled.

An 11 a.m. sailing from Brentwood Bay and an 11:35 a.m. sailing from Mill Bay have also been cancelled.

READ MORE: 60,000 BC Hydro customers without power as strong winds hit south coast

Sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale and Snug Cove have also been cancelled this morning.

B.C. Ferries said in a service notice that the safety of passengers and crew is of primary importance.

“We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so,” the notice reads.

Sailings have been cancelled on some other routes; for information, visit bcferries.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
60,000 BC Hydro customers without power as strong winds hit south coast

Just Posted

60,000 BC Hydro customers without power as strong winds hit south coast

Powerful wind gusts overnight reached up to 90 kilometres-per-hour in some pockets of the region

Vancouver Giants wrap up road trip with 3-1 victory in Kamloops

Next up, the G-Men are back at home at the Langley Events Centre Sunday to take down the Cougars.

Langley singer-songwriter releases debut single

John Chamelion released a debut single and is looking for votes from the community.

Long-time theatre director puts on final show

Langley’s Faith Toronchuk is retiring after her final production in Abbotsford.

Burning car sends plume of smoke into Langley sky

A car burned on Friday, just off 200th Street.

B.C. moves closer to money laundering public inquiry; feds vow ‘crack down’

An anti-money laundering group said that $1 billion annually was being filtered through B.C. casinos

Choppy seas force Vancouver-bound B.C. ferries to turn around

Sailings to Horseshoe Bay unable to dock, Brentwood Bay-Mill Bay route also sees cancellations

B.C. RCMP dog Hammer helps police nab suspects, find lost hiker – all in 4 days

Hammer helped with an investigation, in a search for a lost woman and aided in locating a suspect

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford on day 4 of lockdown

Prison put lockdown in place to conduct ‘exceptional search,’ Correctional Service says

B.C. legislature deputy speaker Linda Reid to give up duties

Suspended officers reject allegations of speaker Darryl Plecas

Transport Canada orders new braking protocol after fatal CP derailment in Field

The order will remain in effect as long as necessary, Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said

B.C. government earmarks more cash to help new immigrants settle

Services to be expanded by 45 per cent, Surrey presser reveals

Special warning to watch for treeline avalanches in B.C. backcountry

Senior avalanche forecaster Grant Helgeson says it means that trees are not the safe haven they normally are

RCMP investigating alleged assault at minor hockey club in North Vancouver

General manager Joanna Hayes says the club takes the safety and well-being of its member families seriously

Most Read