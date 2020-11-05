Church housing society seeks feedback from Langley residents

CLA Housing hopes to build almost 100 units of senior and family housing

Former City mayor Peter Fassbender heads up the new society to create almost 100 units of affordable housing on church-owned land. (Langley Advance Times files)

The CLA Housing Society is holding a virtual town hall this month about its plans for the proposed development on 56th Avenue.

Created by Christian Life Assembly, the society has been working towards creating more housing adjacent to the church for several years.

In 2018, the province awarded $9.7 million to the church and its society to develop 97 affordable housing units for families and seniors.

The CLA Housing Society was formed in the spring of 2019, with a board led by former Langley City mayor Peter Fassbender, to bring the project to fruition.

The virtual town hall is to be held Nov. 19 from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom.

The society plans to share info about the development proposal, with a 15-minute presentation followed by a Q&A session and some closing remarks.

People can register and submit questions for the event at www.clahousingsociety.ca.

