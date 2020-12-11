Church plan for affordable housing moves forward

The 98-unit apartment building will be debated after a public hearing

An architect’s rendering of the proposed apartment building planned by Christian Life Assembly. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The first phase of a rezoning to allow Christian Life Assembly church to build 98 housing units was passed by Langley Township council this week.

Council voted unanimously and without debate to move the rezoning of the site in the 21700 block of 56th Avenue to the next phase.

CLA plans to build a 98-unit low-rise apartment building, with 68 of the units designated as affordable housing.

The project will now go to a public hearing at a future council meeting. Members of the public will be able to comment on the project.

The project is a partnership between the church and BC Housing.

