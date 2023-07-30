Cineplex Langley screens family favourites for $2.99

Cineplex Langley is screening family friendly favourites for $2.99 per admission every Saturday morning until Aug. 26. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Every Saturday morning this August, Cineplex Langley is screening family friendly films for $2.99 per admission — plus tax.

Until Aug. 26, there will be matinee shows of beloved family flicks including The Bad Guys, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Castle in the Sky.

“Weekend plans for the whole gang just got easier,” Cineplex said on their website.

For show times and ticketing information, people can visit cineplex.com.

– Aug. 5 — The Bad Guys

– Aug. 12 — Shazam! Fury of the Gods

– Aug. 18 — to be confirmed

– Aug. 26 — Castle in the Sky

The movie for Aug. 18 is still to be confirmed, Cineplex told the Langley Advance Times.

