Founder of Cirque du Soleil Guy Laliberte poses for a photograph in Montreal, Tuesday, June 21, 2011. One of the co-founders of Canadian circus performance show Cirque du Soleil is being questioned by authorities in Tahiti on allegations of cannabis cultivation. Montreal-based entrepreneurial organization Lune Rouge says Guy Laliberte is being questioned about cannabis being grown on his French Polynesian private island for his personal use. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Cirque du Soleil co-founder taken into custody in Tahiti over cannabis growth

Laliberte is being questioned about cannabis being grown on his private island

A Canadian entrepreneur and co-founder of the circus show Cirque du Soleil has been taken into custody in French Polynesia over claims of cannabis cultivation, according to his company.

Lune Rouge, a Montreal-based entrepreneurial organization, said Wednesday morning that Founder Guy Laliberte was being questioned by authorities in Tahiti.

The company says Laliberte is being questioned about cannabis being grown on Laliberte’s private island for his personal use.

They denied any rumours about his sale or trafficking of controlled substances in the Pacific nation.

Lune Rouge says it is collaborating with local authorities in their investigation.

The organization says Laliberte is a medical cannabis user.

VIDEO: Canopy Growth and Drake team up on new cannabis venture

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Sad day’ or ‘scam’? What to watch at Trump impeachment hearing
Next story
Bargaining to resume in Metro Vancouver transit strike as bus driver overtime ban looms

Just Posted

Aldergrove veteran pilot with recognition from the Queen

Rudolph Fassler began as a naive farm kid who watched jets soar high over his farm

Petition for free hospital parking presented to MP Jody Wilson-Raybould

What started as a Langley-based campaign became a national issue, organizer said

Aldergrove sees Centurion tank, tears, and war veterans march

An estimated 2,500 people paid their respects at the Aldergrove cenotaph on Nov. 11

Aldergrove eagles soar like planes in the Remembrance Day sky

Jim Sclater of Aldergrove penned his second poem in remembrance of Canada’s soldiers and veterans

Fort Langley honours two influential Canadian historical figures

Louis Riel Day and Douglas Day to be celebrated Nov 16, 17 at the National Historic Site

VIDEO: Disney Plus gives Canadians a streaming platform that nearly matches U.S. version

The Walt Disney Company’s new subscription platform unveiled a comprehensive offering of nearly 500 films

B.C.’s 13-cent gasoline gap still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Former Vancouver Canucks player suing financial advisors for negligence

Jason Garrison claimed his advisors failed to take his circumstances into account

Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

At least seven people were spotted on Joffre Lakes, although the ice is not thick enough to be walked on

B.C. teacher said he would use student to ‘whack’ two others on Grade 8 field trip

Campbell River teacher-on-call suspended three weeks after November 2018 incident

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

Bill Murray dons iconic Hudson’s Bay scarf to watch Canucks game in Vancouver

Murray is in Vancouver to film The Now, a mini-series directed by Peter Farrelly

Canadian allergists’ group wants Benadryl behind the counter due to side effects

Some doctors say the medication is over-used because of its easy availability

B.C. government grappling with multiple labour disputes by public-sector unions

Public-sector unions may have expectations of a labour-friendly NDP government

Most Read