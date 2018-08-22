Cities face tight timelines for ‘opting out’ of hosting legal cannabis shops

Ontario municipalities can decide not to endorse private marijuana shops

Ontario cities likely won’t know until after this fall’s municipal elections how much time they have to decide against allowing brick-and-mortar cannabis shops in their communities.

The provincial government announced last week that municipalities would be given a one-time opportunity to opt out of hosting retail pot outlets.

RELATED: Which B.C. marijuana stores will survive?

But at a meeting in Ottawa, provincial officials have told municipal leaders that a final opt-out date has not been set.

That means newly elected municipal politicians will have a very short window of time to decide whether they want to allow pot shops in their communities.

Municipal elections are to be held Oct. 22 in Ontario — five days after the federal Liberal government’s cannabis legalization measures go into effect.

While municipalities can decide not to endorse private marijuana shops, provincial officials say they will be able to opt in at a later date.

RELATED: B.C. waits to add ‘craft cannabis’ to its retail system

Ontario residents 19 and over will be able to purchase cannabis online through the Ontario Cannabis Store as of Oct. 17, but sales at physical stores won’t start until April 2019.

Police chiefs, meanwhile, told the Association of Municipalities of Ontario gathering that police services across the provinces will be ready for legalization before Oct. 17.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Residents in Hawaii prepare for hurricane
Next story
Court sides with developer in Jumbo ‘substantially started’ dispute

Just Posted

Langley Township fined $500K for road safety infractions

Township reportedly failed to ensure proper traffic control was in place at three different sites in 2016

VIDEO: Fire near Brydon Lagoon in Langley City

Blaze on Langley-Surrey border drew response from both fire departments

Wallace seeks to swap trustee chair for council seat in Langley City – again

There are now three former municipal politicians seeking re-election within the City.

UPDATE: Stars offer four tickets to tonight’s Langley concert to $500 donors

From country music celebrities to NHL alumni, many famous faces hit the links at Redwoods today.

Donors rally to Cancer Drivers

Influx of financial aid ‘perfect timing’ spokesperson says

VIDEO: Call goes out for B.C. wildfire relief supplies

Chilliwack volunteers hope to load a 53-foot trailer with practical donations before heading into the firezone

Convicted Canadian spy who sold secrets to Russia granted day parole

Jeffrey Delisle started selling Western military secrets to Russia in 2007, wasn’t caught until 2011

App converts B.C. air quality to cigarettes smoked

Residents in one B.C. community may smoke up to 28.2 cigarettes Wednesday

Smoke from wildfires could affect B.C. wine

Smoke taint could sour this years vintages if ash falls on grapes

Fatal crash involving sewage truck closes major B.C. highway

The driver of the truck is dead after a serious crash on the Malahat just north of Victoria

Homeless former BCHL/NHL player in TSN documentary

Former Penticton Knights player Joe Murphy is the focus of a TSN original feature

More than 130 people in B.C. died of illicit drug overdoses in July

BC Coroners Service says that’s an average of four deaths per day

New app to help B.C.’s wildlife warriors

The BC Wildlife Federation released an updated version of the Conservation App

Birds from Kootenays test positive for West Nile virus

This is the first evidence of West Nile virus activity in the province this year.

Most Read