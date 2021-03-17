A vote is planned for Sunday (March 21) on the transfer of Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club property to the City of Surrey. (Fil photo)

A vote is planned for Sunday (March 21) on the transfer of Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club property to the City of Surrey. (Fil photo)

Citing financial difficulties, Surrey fish and game club considers giving away its 29 acres

Membership to vote March 21 on future of 1284 184 St. property

Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club members are to vote this weekend on a proposed agreement to donate its property – home to a hatchery, gun and archery range and more – to the City of Surrey.

The move, board officials said this week, is prompted by financial difficulties.

“It’s a business situation,” vice-president Ron Meadley told Peace Arch News Tuesday (March 16), of consideration being given to transferring the 1284 184 St. site that the group has been stewards of since the late ’70s.

READ MORE: Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club has storied history

“We’re having financial projections of a severe shortage of funds. We’re having to look at alternatives.”

Noting he couldn’t get into specifics ahead of the vote – set to be held March 21 during a virtual special general membership meeting – Meadley said the move is not one that’s being made lightly.

Club president Bob Donnelly agreed, citing challenges including increased operating costs, reduced revenue and a backlog of repairs that are beyond the ability of the club to finance.

“We would all like things to continue as they have over the past 65 years but the reality is the cost of maintaining our extensive facilities and the 29 acre property is beyond our capacity,” Donnelly said by email. “Our heart says one thing but our head says another.”

Not everyone agrees with the proposal, however.

PAN was first contacted last fall, and again this week, by members concerned, among other things, about the impact to longtime user groups, and that the step is being pushed through. They also claim that not enough consultation was done, and that other alternatives presented by members were dismissed. None, however, wished to speak publicly, citing fear of retribution.

City of Surrey officials on Monday said only that “there are no details for us to release at this point.”

A notice sent to club members regarding Sunday’s meeting said the proposed transfer “represents by far, the best option for the Club regarding its future.”

“It would preserve the real assets for community use, while ensuring that all the activities which currently take place at the Club can continue….”

Donnelly said the membership was updated on the state of the financial situation in September 2019. At that time, he said, a motion was made to approach the city about receiving the property as a biodiversity park, with conditions including that existing club programs be allowed to continue and the city take financial responsibility for the ongoing operations, Donnelly said.

Sunday’s vote requires a two-thirds majority to pass.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of SurreyEnvironmentSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Missing Merritt cowboy is presumed dead, but family still looks for answers
Next story
Two Langley schools added to Fraser Health COVID exposure list

Just Posted

Single-family home prices are rising quickly and governments need to get more involved. (Black Press files)
Our View: Province must take lead on keeping housing affordable

It’s in no one’s best interest for house prices to shoot up 20 per cent a year

3D illustration of coronavirus. (BC CDC/Contributed Graphic)
COVID exposure alert issued for Langley school, Superstore

No public exposure alerts are currently issued for the community

Vancouver-based artist Neil Peter Dyck’s work is on display at Fort Gallery during spring 2021. (Special to The Star)
Vancouver artist’s ‘recent paintings and drawings’ on display at Fort Langley gallery

Neil Peter Dyck exhibit works are ‘a combination of cabin fever, imagination and resourcefulness’

Immanuel Covenant Reformed Church at 35063 Page Rd. in Abbotsford is among three Fraser Valley churches that sought to hold in-person services amid the COVID-19 pandemic while gatherings were banned by public health orders. (Google Maps)
Judge dismisses Fraser Valley churches’ petition against COVID-19 rules

Lawyer says the centre will discuss the decision with its clients, including the prospect of an appeal

125-year-old Douglas Fir was cut down in Aldergrove. (Carleigh Johnston/Special to the Star)
More residents sound off about felling of 125-year-old Douglas fir in Aldergrove

‘We have to do better for our environment,’ says Aldergrove resident

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

A petition launched by a group of University of Victoria students calls for the renaming of Trutch Street. (Google Maps)
B.C. students lobby to get racist official’s name off Victoria street

University of Victoria students say Trutch Street puts racist history on a pedestal

Victoria’s Fairmont Empress hotel closed for three months in late 2020, early 2021, to undergo renovations in leveraging slower hotel traffic because of COVID-19 restrictions. A new report from Statistics Canada find many businesses in the accommodation and food services sector are bracing for another tough year. (Courtesy of Fairmont Empress hotel)
Survey finds Canada’s hospitality industry has low expectations for year ahead

Almost 87 per cent of businesses in accommodation and food services report lower revenues in 2020

Paramedics, police and firefighters are among priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine starting in April. (The Canadian Press)
B.C. emergency, grocery, school staff get COVID-19 vaccine starting April

Age-based immunization program ahead of schedule

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver resident Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 17. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
VIDEO: Terrified Vancouver woman records man following her for 30 minutes

Jamie Coutts reported the incident to police, who launched an investigation

Image from video posted to Brownsville Pub’s Facebook page on St. Patrick’s Day. (Facebook.com)
WATCH: B.C. pub’s table decorations a problem for inspectors on St. Patrick’s Day

‘I’m dumbfounded,’ Brownsville Pub employee says in video posted to Facebook

B.C.’s daily cases reported to public health, seven-day moving average up to March 16, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count rises to 622 Thursday, 136 variants

Eight deaths, no new health care outbreaks for three days

Sting photographed by Kevin Statham at GM Place (now Rogers Arena) in Vancouver in July 2000.
‘iWitness’ concert-photo book emerges from a year of Facebook posts during pandemic

Abbotsford’s Kevin Statham has photographed more than 4,000 concerts and other events since 1987

Most Read