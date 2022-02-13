People gather for an anti-mandate protest on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sunday, February 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

People gather for an anti-mandate protest on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sunday, February 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

City of Ottawa strikes deal with organizers of anti-mandate protests, mayor says

Organizers agree to leave residential areas, gather only around Parliament Hill

The mayor of Ottawa says the city has struck a deal with protesters who have jammed downtown streets for more than two weeks that will see them move out of residential areas in the next 24 hours.

Jim Watson’s office says Freedom Convoy organizers have agreed to the city’s demands to confine their protest activities to an area around Parliament Hill.

A letter to convoy board president Tamara Lich says Watson will agree to meet with demonstrators if trucks and other vehicles taking part in the ongoing protests are out of residential neighbourhoods by noon on Monday.

A response from Lich indicates protesters will comply and begin moving to their new locations on Monday.

The letter says organizers will spend the next 24 hours “working hard … to get buy-in from the truckers” who flooded the capital to voice their opposition to public health measures put in place to combat COVID-19.

Watson’s letter to protesters says residents are “exhausted” and “on edge” due to the demonstrations and warns that some businesses teetering on the brink of permanent closure because of the disruptions.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP close access to Pacific Highway border crossing in response to anti-mandate protest

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusOntario

Previous story
Arrests underway at Pacific Highway border crossing anti-mandate protest in South Surrey
Next story
Windsor, Ont. mayor says protest over at Canada-U.S. border crossing

Just Posted

Dennis Tack (left) from Pitt Meadows watched Super Bowl 2022 on Sunday, Feb. 13, with friend Tony Wild (centre), also from Pitt Meadows, and brother Jeff Tack (right) from Maple Ridge. They were at Jimmy Mac’s Pub in Langley, which was one of 12 pubs and bars to trial a new BCLC online betting option. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
A new way to watch Super Bowl debuts at Langley pub

The Giants moved within a single point of the Cougars in the West standings thanks to their latest road triumph - a 3-1 victory on Saturday, Feb. 12 and another solid game from netminder Jesper Vikman. (James Doyle/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants rack up second road win in a row

We could make a lot of money if we just had access to an armed submarine! (File photo)
Painful Truth: Finances and torpedoes

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley MLAs? Email your idea to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.
AT YOUR SERVICE: Trees and more greenspace at root of climate change solutions