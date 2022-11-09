A veteran posed for a picture by the Langley City cenotaph at the 2019 Remembrance Day service. This year, the in-person ceremony will return. (Langley Advance Times file)

City returns with in-person Remembrance Day traditions

No parade and fly-past this year

For the past two years, Langley City residents have attended the Nov. 11 services online. However, the City is back to hosting an in-person ceremony this year, and traditions might look a little different than usual.

Typically, the Fraser Blues fly team soar overhead with their four Navion aircraft, passing six or seven cenotaphs in the region. But since the aerobatic crew has retired, there will be no fly-past this year, confirmed Samantha Paulson, communications office at Langley City.

The annual parade, too, has been cancelled.

People can still honour the veterans and join an in-person ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, at the cenotaph in Douglas Park, next to Spirit Square. Mayor and councillors, school trustees, local MLAs, MPs, and other community members will also be in attendance.

Services will start at 10:50 a.m. with greetings by emcee Jim McGregor – following which people will join for the singing of O Canada. Pastor Steve Nicholson will then say the invocation prayer.

At 11 a.m., attendees are encouraged to observe a two-minute silence.

An RCMP constable will then recite the ‘In Flanders Field’ poem along with a lament by piper Rob Duff. The “rouse and reveille” shall then be sounded by Steve Thomson.

Nicholson will then read scripture and recite “The Lord’s Prayer,” followed by an ‘Act of Remembrance’ and ‘Act of Homage’ by McGregor.

Wreaths will be laid at the cenotaph – first by dignitaries, followed by community members. Duff will play ‘Amazing Grace’ and ‘God Save the King’ for the attendees.

Those interested in laying a wreath at the Langley City ceremony can have their names added to the list by emailing events@langleycity.ca with ‘Remembrance Day Ceremony’ as the subject line. Wreaths can be purchased at any Royal Canadian Legion branch – the closest being Aldergrove and Cloverdale.”

“Remembrance Day is important for many people; it has become a tradition for many families to attend and pay their respects to those who have served,” said Paulson.

“We are excited to welcome you back, and we hope you will join us on Nov. 11 at the cenotaph in Douglas Park,” she added.

Paulson expects at least “a few hundred” people to attend the in-person ceremony.

Langley City has also produced a video to provide an opportunity for those who are not able to attend an in-person ceremony, but would still like the opportunity to remember.

The City recommends people start the video at 10:55 am to observe a moment of silence at 11:00 am. To watch the video, people can visit https://langleycity.ca/parks-recreation/community-events/remembrance-day.

In recognition of Remembrance Day, city hall, operation centre, Douglas Recreation Centre, Langley City Library, Community Police Office, and the firehall will be closed to the public. Timms Community Centre’s weight room will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., however there will not be any fitness or gym programming available.

For more information, people can call the City at 604-514-2940.

