Clash at Penzer Park not a public safety risk, Langley RCMP say

Confrontation on Monday involved people ‘known to each other’

A physical confrontation involving several people at Penzer Park in Langley City doesn’t pose a threat to the local community, according to Langley RCMP.

RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy advised the incident, which was reported shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, involved “individuals who were known to each other” based on statements taken by investigators at the scene.

No serious injuries were reported, Largy told the Langley Advance Times.

“It’s not believed there is a risk to the general community,” Largy added.

Police were contacted after a group of teenagers entered the park concealing what appeared to be a baseball bat.

Officers arrived at the park in the 19800 block of 47 Ave. to find two males “who appeared to have been pepper sprayed and/or struck with a bat” the RCMP incident report said.

Several suspects have been identified, arrested and released pending further investigation, Largy said.

Area resident Carrie Chattell reported a flood of comments on social media since the incident, many of them expressing “an honest concern for safety of the children [who live in the area].”

“The moms in the area are now locking up their kids and no one is allowed to go to Penzer,” Chattell related.

According to social media comments, the clash involved a male with a dog and another group of young people.

Anyone who saw the altercation or knows anything that might assist investigators with their investigation is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers online at www.solvecrime.ca or by phoning 1-800-222-8477

Penzer Park was closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then re-opened in May.

After a $1.3 million overhaul in 2017, about 80 per cent of the park was redone.

The former baseball diamond and soccer pitch now features a Parkour facility believed to be the biggest of its kind in Canada, a 10,000-square foot collection of wooden forms to accommodate a sport where competitors navigate obstacles by running, climbing, swinging, vaulting, jumping, and other movements.

Its greater than expected popularity forced the City to accelerate other planned Penzer upgrades, like adding public washrooms, to accommodate the influx of visitors.



