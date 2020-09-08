A Clearwater woman was charged on Sept. 7, 2020 with second-degree murder in the death of a man. (Black Press file photo)

Clearwater woman charged with second degree murder in death of man after 911 call

Police report that deceased man was found in remote area of Adams Forest Service Road

A Clearwater woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead on a remote area of Adams Forest Service Road following a 911 call.

The road circles Adams Lake, southeast of Clearwater.

Charged is Ashleigh Tschritter in the death of David Simpson, also of Clearwater.

RCMP report that on Sept. 6 officers responded to a 911 call where they found the deceased man. A woman was subsequently arrested and taken to the Clearwater detachment.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit took over the investigation and the murder charge was laid.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Southeast District Major Crime Unit general inquiries line at 1-877-987-8477.

Read more: Grass fire forces closure of North Okanagan highway

Read more: Wildfire west of Penticton deemed ‘under control’

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

murder

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP impound Ferrari going 100 km/h over speed limit on Sea to Sky
Next story
Warmer than seasonal temperatures forecast for the Lower Mainland

Just Posted

SHARE: Say it’s not so – don’t tell us summer is over!

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 6

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Power out in pockets of Langley due to winds

BC Hydro is reporting a number of outages in the Langley area, and throughout the Lower Mainland

Langley family gives generously to B.C.’s sick kids

Philanthropist and farmer Ann Blaauw helped make the new Sunny Hill Health Centre possible

Feedback sought into large South Langley park

Deadline to offer thoughts on the future of Campbell Valley Regional Park is Tuesday, Sept. 8

VIDEO: Superpod of orcas congregate near Vancouver Island

All three Southern Resident killer whale pods (J, K, and L) came together in the same area

Warmer than seasonal temperatures forecast for the Lower Mainland

Last blast of summer with daytime highs Wednesday and Thursday 5 to 10 degrees above seasonal

RCMP impound Ferrari going 100 km/h over speed limit on Sea to Sky

Car will be impounded for seven days

Climber tells tale of rescue from Mt. Slesse

‘We had ledges about the size of dinner plates that we were sitting on’

Increase in average daily COVID-19 cases ‘a concern’ for Canada’s top doctor

B.C. has seen high daily case numbers in recent weeks

Clearwater woman charged with second degree murder in death of man after 911 call

Police report that deceased man was found in remote area of Adams Forest Service Road

UPDATE: Family trapped as fallen wires shut down Lougheed Highway through Maple Ridge

VIDEO: Traffic is being diverted north to Dewdney Trunk Road Monday afternoon, with Hwy. 7 closed

Lily and the lake: How a young B.C. girl with Down syndrome swam to her dream

Kaslo’s Lily Nay set her mind to swimming Kootenay Lake on Sept. 3

Doctor Creek wildfire in the East Kootenay grows to estimated 79 square kilometres

More accurate mapping completed Sunday as crews prepare for forecasted high winds

Most Read