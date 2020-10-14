Climate Crisis Langley Action Partners and Trinity Western co-host all-candidates meeting

Candidates from the Langley, Langley-East, and Aldergrove-South ridings discuss climate change

An all-candidates meeting focused solely on climate change is underway on Zoom.

Candidates from Langley, Langley-East and Aldergrove-South ridings have been invited to take part.

A similar event hosted last year prior to the 2019 federal election attracted over 200 attendees.

Inspired by previous year’s good turnout, Trinity Western Environment Club and Climate Crisis Langley Action Partners are hosting a meeting for local candidates running in the upcoming provincial election.

During the event, a panel of TWU students will ask three key questions to all the candidates.

The questions are kept secret until the event starts.

Each candidate gets two minutes to respond.

People can join in on the Zoom Meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85842021769…

Meeting ID: 858 4202 1769

Passcode: 050942

The meeting is schedued to run from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Watch for full coverage on the all-candidate climate change meeting on Thursday morning.

