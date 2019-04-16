Green Party members showed support for declaring a climate emergency Monday at Langley Township council. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Climate emergency decision will wait until September in Langley Township

The council will look at taking action in the fall

Councillors didn’t see the urgency of declaring a climate emergency in Langley Township at Monday night’s meeting.

Coun. Petrina Arnason’s motion, which also called for the Township to create a carbon budget to account for how the community was creating greenhouse gases, was referred to a strategic planning meeting in September for more discussion.

“We’re actually stealing from the next generation,” Arnason said, calling fighting climate change the biggest moral and social challenge faced by society.

“The real emergency is the time frame,” she noted.

A delegation of local Green Party members and youths concerned about climate change also spoke in favour of action.

However, council was in no hurry.

“I don’t see this as the type of emergency that we need to deal with today,” said Coun. Blair Whitmarsh, acknowledging climate change is getting worse.

Earlier in the meeting, Cheryl Wiens of the B.C. Green Party explained what a climate emergency was.

She noted the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued a report last year saying that there was 10 to 12 years for developed countries to switch their energy systems to clean ones, to avert a more severe rise in global temperatures.

Wiens mentioned the forest fires that have ravaged B.C. in recent years, cloaking even the Lower Mainland in smoke for days or weeks at a time, as one of the ongoing impacts of climate change.

Several other communities around B.C. and across Canada have already declared climate emergencies.

Previous story
Penticton residents in shock, grieve the loss of four killed in shooting spree
Next story
Council hears calls to cut fees for Aldergrove water park

Just Posted

Police campaign urges kids to say ‘It’s a No’ when asked for intimate photos

Abbotsford Police Department launches awareness program

Council hears calls to cut fees for Aldergrove water park

A 50 per cent increase in fees is expected this spring

Climate emergency decision will wait until September in Langley Township

The council will look at taking action in the fall

Man attacked and robbed at Abbotsford skateboard park, police say

Three men arrested and face charges after incident on Monday night

Eyewitness account of Notre Dame fire by Langley resident

Blaze that gutted historic cathedral called ‘one of the saddest things I have seen in my life’

VIDEO: Okanagan man charged with murder following shooting spree

Man facing three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder

Vancouver Park Board urges pot event organizers to cancel 4-20 rap event

Organizers have hired rap singer Cypress Hill to headline the 2019 festival

800 former youth in care are using B.C.’s free post-secondary tuition program

Program launched in 2017 for students up to the age of 26 to attend post-secondary institutions

B.C. prosecutors get new guidelines for dealing with Indigenous accused

‘Bias, racism and systemic discrimination’ in criminal justice

Penticton residents in shock, grieve the loss of four killed in shooting spree

Rudi Winter was one of four people, two men and two women, who died in Penticton on Monday

Trial begins for Vancouver Island father charged in Christmas Day deaths of two daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in deaths of two daughters

Beards found to harbour more germs than dogs’ fur

Some of the microbes hazardous to human health

Lower Mainland residents head south as gas prices reach record high

As of Sunday afternoon, gas in White Rock cost $1.709 a litre

5 to start your day

4 dead, 1 in custody after Penticton shootings, Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George and more

Most Read