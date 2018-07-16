Mount Ogilvie, near Hope. (Google Maps)

Climber with broken leg rescued after fall into ravine near Hope

The 26-year-old had a flare to show rescuers where he was.

A climber has been airlifted to hospital after breaking his leg in a fall on Mount Ogilvie near Hope.

Capt. Zlatko Neral of the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre says the facility received a request for help around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Neral says the 26-year-old man was alone in the mountain ravine and proved difficult to reach for ground search and rescue crews.

But he says the man had a bear banger — a type of flare — that rescuers could see, and he was also able to communicate via cell phone.

Rescuers aboard a Cormorant helicopter arrived at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday and successfully extracted the man within half an hour.

He was transported to hospital in Abbotsford.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Heat warning issued for Metro Vancouver
Next story
Exotic corpse flower begins to emit its putrid scent at Vancouver conservatory

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langley hospital history recovered

After 16 years in storage, LMH memorial plaques added to museum in time for 70th anniversary party

Heat warning issued for Metro Vancouver

Inland areas expect to hit at least 26 degrees for daytime highs

VIDEO: Geocaching attracted adventure seekers to new Langley City event

Dozens of teams came out to discover a mix of art and nature during a new treasure hunt.

Hobby cyclist hits Langley streets and wineries for MS

Tim Baillie has been mounting up for 14 years now, riding for the cause.

VIDEO: Erikson’s Daylily Gardens and Perennials holds annual open house

Pam and Tom Erikson have 17th annual charitable fundraiser at their private Langley garden

REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

5 to start your day

Heat warning issued, man climbs a crane, a dog-sprinting event, and more

Non-union construction industry fears exclusion in B.C.

Premier John Horgan imposes ‘project labour agreements’ for public works

Climber with broken leg rescued after fall into ravine near Hope

The 26-year-old had a flare to show rescuers where he was.

Trump, Putin sit down a bit late for closely watched summit

Trump and Putin arrived Monday at Helsinki’s presidential palace for a long-awaited summit.

In TV interview, Trump claims queen called Brexit ‘complex’

Asked the queen’s view on Brexit, Trump said: “She said it’s a very complex problem.”

Exotic corpse flower begins to emit its putrid scent at Vancouver conservatory

A unique and exotic tropical plant, acclaimed for its size and abhorred for its smell, is blooming at a Vancouver conservatory.

CREA reports June home sales down 10.7% from year ago, but up from May

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in June were down 10.7 per cent compared with a year ago.

Tens of thousands give heroes’ welcome to Croatia team

Euphoria gave way to a mixture of disappointment and pride for Croatia fans after their national team lost to France in its first ever World Cup final.

Most Read