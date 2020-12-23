Letisha Reimer, 13, was killed Nov. 1, 2016 in a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.

Letisha Reimer, 13, was killed Nov. 1, 2016 in a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.

Closing arguments in January at hearing for Abbotsford school stabbing

Killer of Letisha Reimer argues that he is ‘not criminally responsible’

The lawyers’ closing submissions are scheduled to take place in January at the hearing to determine whether a man is “not criminally responsible” for the 2016 stabbing death of an Abbotsford teen.

Gabriel Klein is slated to return to B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster on Jan. 13 and 14.

He was convicted in March 2020 of the second-degree murder of Letisha Reimer, 13, at Abbotsford Senior Secondary on Nov. 1, 2016 and of the aggravated assault of her 14-year-old friend (who can’t be named due to a publication ban).

The NCR defence was not used during his trial, and his sentencing hearing had been scheduled to take place in September of this year. Instead, families of the two girls were informed a week ahead that Klein had been granted an NCR hearing.

The proceedings – held over nine court dates – began Nov. 9, and presentation of the evidence concluded on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

RELATED: Abbotsford school killer says he saw ‘monsters’ when he stabbed 2 girls

Klein testified on the first day of the hearing that he stabbed the two girls in the high school rotunda because he thought one was a zombie and the other was a witch.

The courts previously heard that Klein was diagnosed with schizophrenia and delusions. He was at first found unfit to stand trial, but was then found fit in January 2019.

An NCR ruling means that a judge believes an individual did not have the capacity to appreciate his or her actions and/or know right from wrong at the time of their offence.

Individuals who receive such a ruling fall under the mandate of the BC Review Board, which conducts an assessment to determine whether the person should be detained in a hospital, discharged in the community under certain conditions or discharged without conditions.

RELATED: Gabriel Klein guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Abbotsford high school stabbing


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Supreme Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

An artist’s sketch depicts Gabriel Klein in court during a hearing in April 2018 at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (Sketch by Sheila Allan)

An artist’s sketch depicts Gabriel Klein in court during a hearing in April 2018 at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (Sketch by Sheila Allan)

Previous story
No more COVID-19 cases at largest care-home outbreak in B.C.
Next story
Owner of animals seized from Princeton-area could face fine up to $250,000

Just Posted

TWU students received gift boxes. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Local church comes through with care packages for homesick students

In a heartwarming seasonal story, Fraser Point Church and TWU give gift boxes to campus residents

Chester Kennedy of Langley won $25,000 on Keno, just before Christmas. (B.C. Lottery Corp./Special to Langley Advance Times)
Forgotten ticket nets $25,000 just days before Christmas

Langley’s Chester Kennedy discovered his windfall more than two months after winning on Keno

Tourism Langley’s Erinn Kredba and Daniella Potesta show off a great last-minute gift idea that will speak to the craft beer fans out there, while also promoting local businesses. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Local gift ideas for collectors, coffee fans and comforter seekers

Last-minute gift suggestions also boost local businesses

Langley Secondary School is reporting a COVID exposure. (Langley Advance Times files)
Fraser Health adds two more Langley schools to list of COVID exposures

Classes scheduled to resume after winter break on Jan. 5

Township of Langley firefighters reported to a house fire in the 20500 block on 78th Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Firefighters battle blaze at boarded up Willoughby home

Crews were called to the area Tuesday evening

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

Heavy snow falls as people walk on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Hydro says 240,000 customers hit by province’s first winter storm

It says crews have been working around the clock since then

The dogs and puppies seized from the property included Labrador retrievers, Dalmatians, Corgis, Great Pyrenees, King Charles spaniels, Yorkies, Maltese, Poodles and Australian cattle dogs. Photo SPCA
Owner of animals seized from Princeton-area could face fine up to $250,000

The owner of the farm sought to reclaim animals from BC SPCA

Letisha Reimer, 13, was killed Nov. 1, 2016 in a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.
Closing arguments in January at hearing for Abbotsford school stabbing

Killer of Letisha Reimer argues that he is ‘not criminally responsible’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

There have been no more COVID-19 cases at Tabor Home in Abbotsford since Dec. 14. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
No more COVID-19 cases at largest care-home outbreak in B.C.

Tabor Home in Abbotsford reports ‘de-escalation’ process is now underway

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond leads debate on a bill to delay the provincial budget for a second time, at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 16, 2020. (Hansard TV)
How does the ‘British Columbia Party’ sound for 2021?

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond looks ahead

(Black Press Media files)
Some British Columbians receive recovery benefit; 800K applications approved

Program provides up to $500 for individuals and $1,000 for families

The slide swamped the Southgate River, around 13 km downhill from the initial incident. Photo supplied by Hakai Institute.
VIDEO: Investigators probe Bute Inlet landslide in bid to understand glacial retreat

Hakai Institute looks into long-term effects of massive landslide on B.C.’s central coast

Most Read