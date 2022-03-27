Food trucks offered up their culinary creations at a drive-thru festival at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in 2021. This year the festival is back to normal as a walk-through event complete with site-wide beverage service. (Jason Sveinson/Special to Black Press Media)

Food trucks offered up their culinary creations at a drive-thru festival at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in 2021. This year the festival is back to normal as a walk-through event complete with site-wide beverage service. (Jason Sveinson/Special to Black Press Media)

Cloverdale company to provide beverage service at Food Truck Wars

Festival is back to normal as a walk-through event April 8, 9 and 10

A Cloverdale company will be the official beverage provider for Food Truck Wars, a food festival running at the Fairgrounds April 8 to 10.

LIQR.ca, Joseph Richard Group’s ecommerce liquor store, has announced it will be supplying drinks at the outdoor festival. LIQR.ca is JRG’s beer, spirits, and wine delivery service. JRG launched the delivery-service app in 2020.

Kat King, one of the organizers for Food Truck Wars, said people attending the festival will have 40 food trucks from which to choose.

“Grab your food and grab a seat… grab a cold one, or two,” King said when announcing the partnership.

SEE ALSO: ‘Food Truck Wars’ in Surrey this spring as festival pivots back to ‘normal’ in a big way

Apart from all the eateries on wheels, Food Truck Wars will also have local market vendors – as part of the B.C. Shop Local initiative – along with live music and other entertainment.

“Kick back and enjoy performances by B.C.-based musicians, and browse the B.C. Shop Local marketplace to grab a locally made gift for yourself or a loved one,” she added.

King said there is no admission fee to get into the event on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

The “Wars” part of the festival is a competition for a bunch of trophies and prizes.

Food trucks will be crowned winners in different categories such as: Between the Buns, International, Sweets, Fusion, Classic, and Plant-Based.

LIQR.ca will be providing on-site beer and wine service as the festival is once again a walk-through event after being a drive-thru only event last year because of COVID.

“LIQR.ca will be the sole beverage provider for the three-day event, offering a selection of beer, wine, and cider,” King said.

Organizers also said Food Truck Wars will be “the largest food truck festival to take place in Vancouver.”

Food Truck Wars will run Friday, April 8 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., April 9 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and April 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cloverdale FairgroundsFood and Drink

Previous story
TRAFFIC: Crash at 248th St. in Langley slowing westbound Highway 1 commuters

Just Posted

Food trucks offered up their culinary creations at a drive-thru festival at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in 2021. This year the festival is back to normal as a walk-through event complete with site-wide beverage service. (Jason Sveinson/Special to Black Press Media)
Cloverdale company to provide beverage service at Food Truck Wars

Fort Langley National Historic Site Tweeted out a photo of Bruce Mavis for a Remembrance Day campaign about why volunteers there honour Nov. 11. (FLNHS)
Langley loses long-time volunteer and one of Santa’s best elves

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the local members of Parliament? Email your idea to <a href="mailto:editor@langleyadvancetimes.com" target="_blank">editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.</a>
AT YOUR SERVICE: Military readiness for climate disasters must be ensured – says one MP; other says army only one piece of bigger puzzle

THIFFAULT, Raymond Age: 31 Height: 6 ft. 4 in. Weight: 240 lbs. Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Possession of stolen property over $5000 x2, obstructing a peace officer, possession of a stolen credit card, mischief over $5,000 x2, fraud under $5,000, motor vehicle theft, fail to comply with probation order x2, fail to comply with recognizance and driving while prohibited. Warrant in effect: March 18, 2022 Parole jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 27