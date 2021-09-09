Cloverdale-Langley City Liberal candidate gets support from former Green leader

Elizabeth May supported John Aldag in a riding with no Green candidate

Green Party MP Elizabeth May arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Cloverdale-Langley City Liberal candidate John Aldag has snagged an unusual statement of support – one from the former leader of the federal Green Party.

The support from Elizabeth May, MP for Saanich-Gulf Islands, was announced in a Tweet by Aldag on Wednesday.

There is no Green Party candidate running in the Cloverdale-Langley City riding this election.

“John’s 32-year record with Parks Canada underscores his deep understanding of the imperative for environmental action,” the May endorsement said.

Aldag was MP for Cloverdale-Langley City from 2015 to 2019, when he was defeated by Conservative Tamara Jansen.

May’s campaign team said the statement was not an official endorsement of Aldag’s candidacy.