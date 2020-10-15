Jansen rises during question period in December of 2019. (File photo by Christian Diotte, House of Commons Photo Services)

Jansen rises during question period in December of 2019. (File photo by Christian Diotte, House of Commons Photo Services)

Cloverdale -Langley City MP Jansen was not allowed to speak by Liberal finance chair

After the We charity controversy was raised, finance committee meeting was suspended

Her first day on the House of Commons’ standing committee on finance was a memorable one for Cloverdale -Langley City Conservative MP Tamara Jansen, who said she felt muzzled by Wayne Easter, the Liberal chair of the committee, when he turned off her microphone during a contentious Thursday, Oct. 8 meeting.

Jansen and other Conservative members of the committee were pressing the government about the We Charity affair when it happened.

WE Charity was put in charge of delivering the Canada Student Service Grant (CSSG), but that was canceled after the charity’s links to Trudeau and former finance minister Bill Morneau came out.

On the Thursday meeting, Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre introduced a motion to demand un-redacted We documents “pertaining to speaking appearances arranged, since October 14, 2008, for Justin Trudeau, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Margaret Trudeau and Alexandre Trudeau” and that the agency reveal “the fee provided, any expenses that were reimbursed and the name of the company, organization, person or entity booking it.”

The initial request had been made in July, but when Prime Minister Trudeau prorogued parliament, committee investigations into the WE controversy ended.

When Poilievre tried to revive the request, Easter suspended the meeting just as Jansen was preparing to weigh in on the issue.

“As I was about to speak, [Easter] denied me the floor,” she recalled.

“And when MP Poilievre defended my right to speak, Mr. Easter hit the mute button to suspend the proceedings. No vote. No consensus. Just static.”

Jansen was “shocked” at the move.

“So much for openness and transparency,” she told the Langley Advance Times.

A protest has been lodged.

“Unfortunately, the Liberals have been unwilling to present the information requested,” Jansen said.

“Way back in February, the Liberals argued that such a document request would be too much to ask of their overworked staff during a pandemic. However, once the motion passed by a majority, they proceeded to have their super busy staff redact all the documents rather than have the Law Clerk do it as per the motion. Wash, rinse and repeat at Finance Committee regarding the We Charity documents.”

READ ALSO: Jansen appointed to finance committee

Jansen said the meeting was suspended when became clear that “a majority of the members would vote in favor of forcing the Liberals hand.”

“As parliamentarians, we are accountable to Canadians to not only say we want openness and transparency but to actually be open and transparent. Documents covered in black ink are not transparent. Committee Members stripped of their right to speak is the opposite of openness.”

Jansen was appointed to the House of Commons’ bi-partisan standing committee on finance on Oct. 6 and joined several other MPs on the bi-partisan committee.

READ ALSO: Langley Conservative MPs welcome new leader

According to ourcommons.ca, the mandate of the standing committee on finance is to “study and report on all matters relating to the mandate, management and operation of selected federal departments and agencies, including the Department of Finance and the Canada Revenue Agency, and to conduct pre-budget consultations.”

The committee consists of 12 MPs: six Liberals, four Conservatives, one Bloc Québécois, and one New Democrat.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CloverdaleFederal PoliticsLangley City

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘It’s like a pressure cooker in the house:’ Calls to helplines in Canada jump in pandemic
Next story
Virtual all-candidates meeting disrupted with lewd comments and sexual acts

Just Posted

The Millionaire Lottery grand prize package, valued at $3.1 million, includes a home located at 16722 McNair Drive in South Surrey.
Millionaire Lottery grand prize homes located in South Surrey, White Rock

South Surrey grand prize home features glass elevator

Police had blocked traffic along the one-way on Fraser Highway in downtown Langley City on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 after a report of a sudden death. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
‘Sudden death’ prompts RCMP to block downtown Langley City road

The death is not considered suspicious, police say

Langley Liberal incumbant Mary Polak speaks at all-candidates meeting on Zoom. (Screenshot)
Virtual all-candidates meeting disrupted with lewd comments and sexual acts

Several people briefly took over Zoom meeting with Langley candidates on Wednesday night

Megan Dykeman, Langley East NDP candidate takes part in Zoom all-candidates meeting (screenshot.)
Climate Crisis Langley Action Partners and Trinity Western co-host all-candidates meeting

Candidates from the Langley, Langley-East, and Aldergrove-South ridings discuss climate change

Langley’s Alex Cotton, who plays for Lethbridge, has been drafted by Detroit (Lethbridge Hurricanes/Erica Perreaux)
Langley hockey player shocked and delighted to be drafted by Deroit

‘They’re my favourite team now’

Mary Foote (right) took part in the Gutsy Walk in August 2020 at the age of 104. She was joined by son in-law Clarence and daughter Edith Olson. (family photo)
Langley woman turns 105 on Oct. 25

In August, Mary Foote took part in the Gutsy Walk to battle Crohn’s and Colitis

Participating in a Zoom press conference on Thursday morning (Oct. 15) about the death of Traevon Desjarlis-Chalifoux in Abbotsford were (clockwise from top left) Harvey McLeod, Theresa Campiou, Kukpi7 Judy Wilson, Robert Phillips and Sarah Rauch.
Family of Indigenous teen who was found dead in B.C. group home pushes for public inquiry

Body of Traevon Desjarlais-Chalifoux, 17, was found in closet 4 days after reported missing

Emergency room nurse Stephanie Bazinet received the BC Emergency Health Services Vital Link Award for saving a man’s life in June while 9 months pregnant with Wyatt, who was born July 21. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Nurse, nine months pregnant, performs CPR saving man’s life

Stephanie Bazinet received the BC Emergency Health Services Vital Link Award

An Abbotsford woman filmed unusual activity in the sky on Wednesday night.
VIDEO: Abbotsford woman records unusual object in the sky

Apparent unidentified flying object spotted on Wednesday night near McCallum Road exit

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C.’s Court of Appeal is in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
2 men appeal convictions in Surrey Six slayings

They were convicted of murdering six people in suite 1505 of the Balmoral Tower in Whalley on Oct. 19, 2007

(Pxhere.com)
Panting, spewing droplets, poor ventilation: What makes gyms a superspreading risk

Fitness studio has been linked to more than 65 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Angela Marie MacDougall, executive director of Battered Women’s Support Services, poses for a photograph in Vancouver, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘It’s like a pressure cooker in the house:’ Calls to helplines in Canada jump in pandemic

Calls tripled in the spring in B.C. before levelling off in the summer

Most Read