Cloverdale-Langley City MP supports bill to help firefighters dealing with cancer

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag is supporting a private member’s bill to aid firefighters stricken with cancer. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Cloverdale-Langley City’s Liberal MP, John Aldag, is supporting a private member’s bill aimed at improving cancer treatment for firefighters.

Bill C-224 first reached the House of Commons at the end of January, put forward by Quebec MP Sherry Romanado.

The bill is a response to the additional threat of cancers faced by firefighters, who are often exposed to toxic chemicals and smoke on the job. Firefighters have a higher chance of developing cancer than the general public, according to some studies, and particular cancers are thought to be linked to working as a firefighter.

“Currently, there are no national standards for identifying occupational cancers for firefighters,” Aldag said in a statement supporting the bill. “Manitoba recognizes 19 cancers, while British Columbia only recognizes nine. This is unacceptable.”

He supports the development of a national framework to raise awareness of cancers linked to firefighting and to support improved access for prevention and treatment, Aldag said.

The bill calls on the federal government to work with the provinces and Indigenous Canadians on developing the new framework.

It would also designate January as a national month of awareness for fighter cancers.

Aldag, who jointly seconded the bill in the House of Commons, said he would speak about it more in the House on April 4 when it is next up for debate.

