Proceedings to impose sentence on former youth pastor Samuel Emerson were adjourned. (File photos) Proceedings to impose sentence on former youth pastor Samuel Emerson were adjourned. (File photos)

Cloverdale youth pastor’s sexual-assault sentencing delayed

Samuel Emerson due to return to Surrey Provincial Court in August

A former Cloverdale youth pastor who was found guilty last fall of sexual assault won’t be sentenced for the crime for several months yet, following the adjournment last week of the May 21 date that had been set for the proceedings.

Samuel Emerson’s case is now set to return to Surrey Provincial Court on Aug. 20, to schedule a new date for sentencing, BC Prosecution Service spokesman Dan McLaughlin confirmed.

Emerson was convicted in November, following a 12-day trial that wrapped up in September.

READ MORE: Former Cloverdale youth pastor guilty of one count of sexual assault

Police announced several charges against him and his wife, Madelaine, in October 2017, after young members of Emerson’s congregation approached police with allegations of assaults they said had occurred between 2013 and 2017, at the Emerson family home and at the Cowichan River Bible Camp.

The husband and wife both entered not-guilty pleas; Madelaine Emerson was found not guilty.

In finding the Emersons not guilty of the majority of charges, Judge Mark Jetté said reasonable doubt was raised by inconsistencies in some of the six complainants’ evidence.

In finding Samuel Emerson guilty of sexual assault, Jetté concluded that the complainant’s apparent consent to have sex with Emerson was induced.

The Provincial Court of B.C. announced in March that it would be reducing its operations due to COVID-19.

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. supreme and provincial courts suspend regular operations


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CourtSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley pubs, restaurants can expand patios
Next story
$24M lottery ticket bought in Aldergrove by soon-to-be millionaire

Just Posted

Twilight Drive-In reopens with concession sales approved by Fraser Health, owner says

100 cars of people will now watch films, planning to adhere to new provincial health 50-car capacity

Fraser Health takes charge of COVID response at Langley Lodge

Fraser Health is also sending in a germ-killing machine to fight the virus

Asian giant “murder hornets” found in Brookswood

Langley is the farthest east the invasive species has been found so far

WEATHER: Temperatures to reach 21 degrees in Langley Thursday

Increasing cloudiness is forecasted for the morning

Shortreed Elementary offering free ‘grab-and-go’ lunches to Aldergrove families amid pandemic

COVID-19 has sparked school support workers to ensure every Aldergrove student is nourished

B.C. retirement home creates innovative ‘meet-up’ unit for elderly to see family face-to-face

Innovative ‘purpose-built’ unit keeps residents safe when seeing family for first time since COVID-19

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Cloverdale youth pastor’s sexual-assault sentencing delayed

Samuel Emerson due to return to Surrey Provincial Court in August

COVID-19: B.C. too dependent on foreign food production workers

New B.C. job site links unemployed with farm, seafood work

B.C. businesses ‘can’t shoulder burden’ of COVID-19 sick pay

Trudeau’s plan should be tied to federal emergency aid

Harrison Hot Springs Resort eases in to reopening

Reservations available Friday, May 29

Police stop Lower Mainland men with parachutes from jumping off Okanagan bridge

The men had parachutes in their backpacks, and indicated they were going to jump off a bridge

Body of Maple Ridge man recovered near Harrison Lake

21-year-old last seen on May 16 when he fell into Silver Creek

PHOTOS: Loved ones reunite at an oasis on closed U.S.-Canada border in Surrey

Officials closed the park in mid-March over coronavirus concerns

Most Read