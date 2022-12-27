Environment Canada is warning of possible coastal flooding in Metro Vancouver and eastern Vancouver Island Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Shane MacKichan/special to Black Press Media)

Coastal flood warning issued for low-lying areas of Metro Vancouver

Flooding possible around Vancouver, Surrey, Langley, Richmond, Delta

Low-lying areas of Metro Vancouver are at risk of flooding Tuesday (Dec. 27), according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued a coastal flood warning for the region at about 1 a.m., saying areas near the ocean or at a low elevation could see some serious water.

The locations most at risk are Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Richmond and Delta. Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast, east Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands are also under the same advisory.

Environment Canada says the communities are most likely to experience flooding at high tide Tuesday – around 9 a.m. depending on the region.

“These water levels can cause damage to coastal infrastructure in low lying areas, especially at locations prone to impacts during similar events in the past. Swells and enhanced wave action carrying debris may cause damage to coastal infrastructure. East to southeast facing coastline may see larger waves and higher localized flooding.”

Some areas of Metro Vancouver are also under a rainfall warning Tuesday. The North Shore, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge are forecast to see 40 to 50 mm fall before Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada says flooding is possible in these areas as a result of the rain, because the ground is still too frozen to absorb much water.

The weather agency recommends that drivers turn on their lights, maintain a safe following distance and avoid driving through pooled water.

“Even shallow, fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle or a person away.”

