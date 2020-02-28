Langley School District’s board office. (Langley Advance Times files)

Coburn ousted as vice-chair of Langley school board

The board chose a new vice-chair in a vote at the end of Tuesday’s meeting

Langley’s school board had a sudden change in leadership on Tuesday, as a vote late in the meeting removed Trustee Shelley Coburn as vice-chair and replaced her with Trustee David Tod.

After three hours of presentations and discussions on budget and technology, Trustee Rod Ross brought up the section of the School Act that allows for the election of new chairs and vice chairs on boards of education.

“I’d like to hold an election tonight for the position of vice-chair,” Ross said.

A majority of the board voted to move forward, and Tod, Coburn, as well as Trustees Suzanne Perreault and Marnie Wilson were nominated for the position.

All but Tod declined the nomination, and he was acclaimed. A senior staff member was tearing up notepaper to serve as ballots for a vote before the nominations were declined and the acclamation was declared.

Few trustees mentioned the change during their closing remarks of the meeting.

“What a surprising evening this has turned out to be,” Wilson said. “Obviously some of us are more surprised than others.”

Coburn did not have any comments at the end of the meeting. Dykeman thanked her for her work as vice-chair and welcomed Tod to the role.

“I don’t know what happened, so you would have to ask the other board members,” Coburn told the Langley Advance Times later in the week.

She said she did not know in advance there would be a motion to pick a new vice-chair.

“I would prefer not to have it done that way,” she said. “It’s politics. It is what it is.”

Coburn said she was elected to serve the public and do a job, and she would continue to do that.

Ross told the Langley Advance Times that the vote was not personal.

“It’s been a longstanding rule of mine to rain as many people in leadership as possible,” he said, and said he has been public about his views with other trustees.

He compared it to municipal councils, where the position of deputy mayor is rotated to different councillors on a regular basis.

Unlike councils, however, school boards vote on their own chair and vice chair at the start of each term.

Ross said he wanted to give more trustees the opportunity to take on leadership, and said he would likely move for another change in the vice-chair position in about a year.

Coburn has held the vice chair position about a year and a half, since the election in the fall of 2018.

An official statement from Chair Megan Dykeman was released the day after the meeting.

“The Board of Education thanks former Vice-Chair Shelley Coburn for her time and hard work as Vice-Chair, and for her ongoing service to the Langley School District as a trustee,” it said. “The Board appreciates her dedication to the students of our District.”

EducationLangleymunicipal politicsSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Aldergrove bus company lands compressed natural gas buses in Victoria
Next story
B.C. mother, daughter return home after coronavirus quarantine in Asia

Just Posted

Langley School District welcomes first autism support dog

A two-year-old pup accompanies a Grade 4 student to school at Lynn Fripps Elementary

Coburn ousted as vice-chair of Langley school board

The board chose a new vice-chair in a vote at the end of Tuesday’s meeting

PHOTOS: Secondhand painting and puzzle sale this weekend in Aldergrove

Starting Friday, the community is invited to the arts council to sift through hundreds of donations

PHOTOS: Aldergrove Grade 3s get special dictionaries to take home

Langley Lions Club bind ties with over 100 Aldergrove students through literacy efforts

Aldergrove bus company lands compressed natural gas buses in Victoria

New buses hitting the road this year, lessening the transit fleet’s carbon footprint

Fashion Fridays: Tammy’s big makeover

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

B.C. mother, daughter return home after coronavirus quarantine in Asia

Jensine Morabito and her daughter were on Holland America’s Westerdam but did not catch the virus

Leap Year means we get an extra day in February, so how are you spending it?

People online have a number of suggestions and plans on how they will be spending Saturday

Greta sticker that drew outrage in Alberta not child pornography: RCMP

X-Site Energy Services has denied having anything to do with the stickers

Bald eagle hit by train in northern B.C. has a chance of survival

The raptor has been taken to OWL in the Lower Mainland for recovery

Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto sign a historic agreement

Co-operation crucial to stem dropping Nechako Reservoir level

Hundreds of B.C. firefighters ‘climb the wall’ for BC Lung Association

The charity fundraiser saw participants climbing up 48 storeys

Stories of sexual assault at B.C. tree planting camps ‘shocking but not surprising:’ advocate

Contractors’ association is working with trainers to create respectful culture

Most Read