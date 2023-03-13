Cold weather alert opens Langley shelters

Gateway of Hope homeless shelter operated by Salvation Army, and St. Andrews Anglican Church shelter

An extreme weather alert will see both the Gateway of Hope homeless shelter operated by the Salvation Army, and the St. Andrews Anglican Church shelter open for two days on Monday, March 13, and Tuesday, March 14.

They will provide refuge from weather condition, with temperatures expected to be close to freezing.

In the notice, issued on Monday, Cristina Schneiter, community representative for Langley Extreme Weather Response, said open or closed site notices will be issued daily.

“If you are sleeping outside, please come to the safety of the shelter,” the notice said.

Environment Canada was forecasting a 60 per cent chance of showers with wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light Monday evening, and a low of plus 3.

Tuesday, a 60 to 70 percent chance of showers was predicted, with a low of plus 3.

St. Andrews, at 20955 Old Yale Rd, operates between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

The site is wheelchair-accessible and pet friendly (on a leash or in a kennel while in the building).

St. Andrews can accommodate couples.

Dinner, breakfast and lunch and are provided. St. Andrews can provide bus tickets.

Gateway of Hope, at 5787 Langley Bypass, operates from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Gateway is wheelchair accessible and pet-friendly. Dinner, breakfast and lunch and are provided. Laundry service and showers are available.

St. Andrews’ operator, the Lookout Housing and Health Society, can be contacted at 604-230-6457.

Salvation Army Gateway of Hope can be reached at 604-514-7375.

For more information about shelter availability, please call BC211: 211 or 604-875-6381.

