Cold weather means ‘reduced’ COVID testing at outdoor Langley facility: Fraser Health

Unusually cold weather has meant reduced COVID testing at the outdoor facility at Langley’s Kwantlen Polytechnic University, and at centres in Burnaby, Coquitlam and Surrey, the Fraser Health Authority advised.

It said Monday, and Tuesday, those testing and immunization centres reduced services “due to hazardous weather conditions.”

People with immunization appointments were being directed to re-book, or attend indoor clinics – in Langley, at the Langley Events Centre.

B.C.’s health ministry reported 1,785 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, a preliminary total down from more than 2,500 on Christmas Day, and will update hospitalization impact from the Omicron surge on Wednesday.

Fraser Health, which includes Langley, had the highest number of cases of any health authority at 791, roughly double that of the neighbouring Vancouver Coastal Health authority, which was second.

Breakdown of new cases for Dec. 28:

• 791 new cases in Fraser Health

• 400 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

• 269 new cases in Interior Health

• 42 new cases in Northern Health

• 283 new cases in Island Health

