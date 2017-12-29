Canadian Press

Cold weather threatens NYE in Ottawa

Cold weather threatens plans for Canada 150 closing on Parliament Hill

Mother Nature drowned out Canada Day on Parliament Hill and now she’s doing her best to freeze out New Year’s Eve.

Andrew Campbell, the senior executive director in charge of the Canada 150 secretariat, said a decision will be made very shortly on whether to cancel events planned for Dec. 31.

RELATED: Lower Mainland braces for winter storms, freezing rain

Organizers say they are checking the forecast every hour hoping to see some improvement but the polar vortex that has turned Ottawa into a living icicle shows no sign of lifting until at least January 2.

Campbell said with the current forecast offering up temperatures close to -28 Celsius with 15 km/hour winds fireworks and a multimedia light show might not be able to continue.

Campbell said he doesn’t want a situation where the equipment doesn’t work or fireworks sputter and die because of the cold and people need to be given the information in time to make their own call about what to do.

RELATED: Newfoundland hit by winter storm

The weather has already forced the cancellation of youth hockey games on the Parliament Hill Canada 150 skating rink but Campbell said public skating continues.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
First Nations look to grow marijuana industry for economic highs
Next story
City of Nanaimo drops lawsuit against mayor

Just Posted

Founder of Langley ‘Hope After Stroke’ group pleads for help after funding loss

Donation shortage from Cruise-In will likely force stroke recovery group to cut some services

UPDATE: Homicide victim in Abbotsford was shot; killing believed to be targeted

Police continue to gather evidence following killing on Thursday afternoon

Freezing rain warning issued for Fraser Valley

Icy conditions reported on local roads

Critter Care wants your Christmas trees for their animals to climb on

The trees will be used to enrich the hundreds of animals in their care this winter

Langley lacrosse players spend holidays hunting Black Wolves in New England

Vancouver Stealth play in Connecticut Friday night, then are back home Jan. 6 to take on Toronto.

Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season

Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them

City of Nanaimo drops lawsuit against mayor

Council voted to discontinue legal proceedings against Bill McKay, because of concerns over delays

Cold weather threatens NYE in Ottawa

Cold weather threatens plans for Canada 150 closing on Parliament Hill

5 to start your day

Thousands without power in the Fraser Valley, one tent destroyed in Maple Ridge fire and more

First Nations look to grow marijuana industry for economic highs

Indigenous Roots growing facility in the works, to be built in Armstrong

Staying warm a challenge for Canadian juniors in outdoor game

Canada to face off against the USA at 3 p.m. Friday at the NFL Buffalo Bills’ New Era Field

Great deals lead to worse treatment for customer service workers: study

New psychological study looks at the implications of a bargain-hunting mentality

Thousands without power, with warnings of more ice to come

Close to 9,000 customers are without power, with Mission and Abbotsford hardest hit

10-year-old boy still missing after car plunges into B.C. lake

RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and search and rescue members are searching the waters after accident

Most Read