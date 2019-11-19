Cold weather warning issued for Langley

Homeless advised to seek shelter at Gateway of Hope

With evening temperatures forecast to drop, an extreme weather alert for the Langleys has been issued by the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope shelter at 5787 Langley Bypass under the Assistance to Shelter Act.

It advises temperatures are set to fall to, or below ,0 degrees Celsius “or will feels like 0 degrees with the wind chill.”

“If you are sleeping outside please come to the shelter,” the notice said.

READ MORE: Cold, stormy winter forecast across much of Canada, The Weather Network predicts

READ ALSO: Backpacks, blankets distributed to Langley homeless

Gateway will be operating from 7 p.m. tonight (Tuesday, Nov. 19) to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone who needs shelter after 9 p.m. should contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Student tells B.C. Supreme Court she wasn’t allowed to leave Indigenous smudging ceremony
Next story
29 B.C. students in Hong Kong amid tense protests, university siege

Just Posted

Cold weather warning issued for Langley

Homeless advised to seek shelter at Gateway of Hope

Langley council calls for changes after developer donations controversy

The province should review rules around donations, council voted

TRAFFIC: Tree on highway, expect delays in Langley

Crews are on scene

Langley Secondary Saints win quarter-final

Victory sends senior varsity team to semi-finals at BC Place stadium in Vancouver

Fall for Ballet to showcase excerpts from classic works from around the globe

Coastal City Ballet starts 9th season with repertoire program at Chief Sepass Theatre, Saturday

Bye bye Bei Bei: Giant panda born in U.S. zoo heads to China

Panda heads back to China as part of cooperate breeding program

29 B.C. students in Hong Kong amid tense protests, university siege

Eight UVic and 21 UBC students still in Hong Kong

‘Midget’ no more: Sweeping division name changes coming to minor hockey in Canada

Alpha-numeric division names will be used for the 2020-2021 season and beyond

Ottawa urges CN and union to continue talks as 3,200 workers go on strike

The rail workers began their strike after failing to reach a deal by a midnight deadline

Student tells B.C. Supreme Court she wasn’t allowed to leave Indigenous smudging ceremony

Girl cross-examined Monday in Nanaimo courtroom, case continues Tuesday

Trans Mountain received $320M in government subsidies in first half 2019: report

The money included $135.8 million in direct subsidies and $183.8 million in indirect subsidies

UPDATED: Vancouver Island’s Joe gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog cruelty case

Melissa Tooshley expected in court on Thursday in same case

Nineteen boats carrying invasive mussels stopped at B.C. borders

Waters of Columbia-Shuswap still test mussel-free

Woman ‘horrified’ after being told to trek 200 kilometres home from Kamloops hospital

‘I can’t get from Kamloops back to 100 Mile House injured, confused… no shoes, no clothes whatsoever’

Most Read