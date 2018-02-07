Coldest Night of the Year needs walkers

Fundraiser for Gateway of Hope has goal of 25 teams, $20,000

Organizers of Langley’s annual Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) community walk need your support.

As of Feb. 6, 15 teams had registered for the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope’s annual fundraiser, which this year has a goal of enlisting 25 teams.

You don’t have to be a team member to take part in the walk.

Individuals and/or teams can register for the Saturday, Feb. 24 event which starts and finishes at the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope ( 5787 Langley Bypass).

Registration is at 4 p.m. followed by opening ceremonies at 5 p.m. and then the walk at 5:15 p.m.

The fundraising goal is $20,000, all of which will be used to help the Gateway of Hope provide ongoing programs and services to those needing them in the Langleys.

These include: emergency shelter; seasonal relief shelter; extreme weather response; transitional housing; medical services; clothing and housewares assistance; food hampers; and school supplies.

To register online for the Langley walk, visit https://cnoy.org/location/langley.

Event director Shirley Stewart said many of the walkers in last year’s event registered “last minute,” and that nearly 200 people participated.

She wants to remind people of when and where it’s happening this year.

“It’s growing every year,” Stewart said. “It’s a good family night.”

CNOY raises money with and for approved Canadian charities, which serve thousands of Canadians experiencing homelessness, and thousands more facing the constant challenge of living right on the edge.

The Salvation Army Gateway of Hope has hosted a CNOY walk in Langley since 2014.

That first year saw 20 teams of walkers taking to the streets of Langley City and Township. Since then the event has continued to grow in popularity.

The CNOY walk takes place rain or shine and is accessible to all. There are three distances to choose from — 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km.

Families are welcome to participate as well as businesses, schools and organizations wishing to register a team.

On return to the Gateway of Hope after the walk, participants will be treated to a bowl of homemade chili or a hot dog and warm beverages. Walkers will be entertained while they warm up by local band The Reminders Dixieland Jazz Band.

About the Gateway of Hope

The Gateway of Hope is a homeless shelter as well as a multi-program residential facility.

Services include an emergency shelter, meal centre, transitional housing and family services, with a goal of breaking the cycle of homelessness. Visit www.gatewayofhope.ca.



