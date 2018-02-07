Some of the nearly 200 participants in the 2017 Coldest Night Of The Year walk in Langley. Individuals or teams can register for this year’s fundraiser, which starts and finishes at the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope on Saturday, Feb. 24. Langley Times file photo

Coldest Night of the Year needs walkers

Fundraiser for Gateway of Hope has goal of 25 teams, $20,000

Organizers of Langley’s annual Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) community walk need your support.

As of Feb. 6, 15 teams had registered for the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope’s annual fundraiser, which this year has a goal of enlisting 25 teams.

You don’t have to be a team member to take part in the walk.

Individuals and/or teams can register for the Saturday, Feb. 24 event which starts and finishes at the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope ( 5787 Langley Bypass).

Registration is at 4 p.m. followed by opening ceremonies at 5 p.m. and then the walk at 5:15 p.m.

The fundraising goal is $20,000, all of which will be used to help the Gateway of Hope provide ongoing programs and services to those needing them in the Langleys.

These include: emergency shelter; seasonal relief shelter; extreme weather response; transitional housing; medical services; clothing and housewares assistance; food hampers; and school supplies.

To register online for the Langley walk, visit https://cnoy.org/location/langley.

Event director Shirley Stewart said many of the walkers in last year’s event registered “last minute,” and that nearly 200 people participated.

She wants to remind people of when and where it’s happening this year.

“It’s growing every year,” Stewart said. “It’s a good family night.”

CNOY raises money with and for approved Canadian charities, which serve thousands of Canadians experiencing homelessness, and thousands more facing the constant challenge of living right on the edge.

The Salvation Army Gateway of Hope has hosted a CNOY walk in Langley since 2014.

That first year saw 20 teams of walkers taking to the streets of Langley City and Township. Since then the event has continued to grow in popularity.

The CNOY walk takes place rain or shine and is accessible to all. There are three distances to choose from — 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km.

Families are welcome to participate as well as businesses, schools and organizations wishing to register a team.

On return to the Gateway of Hope after the walk, participants will be treated to a bowl of homemade chili or a hot dog and warm beverages. Walkers will be entertained while they warm up by local band The Reminders Dixieland Jazz Band.

About the Gateway of Hope

The Gateway of Hope is a homeless shelter as well as a multi-program residential facility.

Services include an emergency shelter, meal centre, transitional housing and family services, with a goal of breaking the cycle of homelessness. Visit www.gatewayofhope.ca.


troy.landreville@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fire breaks out at Golden Valley Foods in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Appeal for cancer patient drivers gets rapid response in the Langleys

Volunteer Cancer Drivers says several offered to provide much-needed long-range transportation

Coldest Night of the Year needs walkers

Fundraiser for Gateway of Hope has goal of 25 teams, $20,000

Fire breaks out at Golden Valley Foods in Abbotsford

Blaze started at 2 a.m. Wednesday at egg-processing plant

Family Day: Festivities moving to Monday in big arena, include skate

Fraser Valley Family Day at Langley Events Centre will be ‘bigger and better.’

Woman wakes to find man in her Walnut Grove home

Cat burglar dressed in black steals family car, wallets, phones and more

Langley Rivermen suffer back-to-back lopsided road losses

‘Men struggling in new year

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

5 to start your day

Charges laid in fatal hit-and-run, bones found in Abbotsford and more

‘Love you to life’: Vancouver Island family shares desperate fight to save teen with eating disorder

‘A lot of the stuff freaked out a lot of my friends because they were the same age as me’

TVO host calls sexual harassment allegations false

TVO host breaks silence, says sexual harassment allegation 100 per cent false

B.C. family still seeking answers as meningitis scare diminishes

The parents of Aidan Pratt say they feel left high and dry months after their son died

Remains found of Vancouver Island man missing 10 years

Body confirmed as Darreld Rayner

UPDATE: Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud, premier says

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan

Most Read