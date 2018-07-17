Coleman not running for Surrey mayor: report

Langley East Liberal MLA said he’d been approached about running

A published report today (Tuesday) said Rich Coleman has decided against running for mayor of Surrey.

Last month, the Langley East Liberal MLA confirmed he’d been approached about running for mayor of Surrey and said he would give the idea “fair consideration.”

“It came up while I was away on holidays, actually,” Coleman said.

Some people spoke to him before he left for a three-week vacation.

“At that time, I didn’t really give it a lot of consideration. When I got back from holidays a number of people came and sat down with me and wanted to talk about various things and this was one of them.”

Speculation that Coleman might run for the mayor’s job in Surrey began shortly after Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner announced in April that she would not be seeking re-election, ending three decades on council.

More to come.