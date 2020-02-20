‘Chain reaction pile up’ closes southbound traffic on Coquihalla Highway

Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP, paramedics for details

Collision on Coquihalla Highway shortly after 4 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2020. (DriveBC footage)

Southbound lanes near the summit of the Coquihalla Highway are closed as paramedics response to a multi-vehicle crash.

At least three ambulances are on scene of what paramedics describe as a “chain reaction pile up,” BC Emergency Health Services spokesperson Shannon Miller told Black Press Media Thursday.

The incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. DriveBC webcam footages shows at least two trucks involved in the collision.

DriveBC warned commuters to expect at least a one-hour delay.

Report of a closure due to vehicle incident #BCHwy5 #Coquihalla SB before Zopkios. Expect delays, we're looking into it. #HopeBC #Merritt — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 21, 2020

More to come.

