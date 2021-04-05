Colossus Theatre site to get temporary garden centre

An artist’s rendering of the proposed garden centre in Walnut Grove. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Part of the Colossus movie theatre site in Walnut Grove could host a garden supply centre this year.

Langley Township council voted unanimously on Monday, March 22 to allow a temporary permit for the sale of plants and other gardening implements.

The Colossus theatre site includes a gravel area on the northwest corner that is not currently being used, and that section is proposed to host a garden centre called Urban Roots.

Illustrations show open-air displays of plants for sale with tents for some functions. Portable toilets are planned for staff.

The Township permit allows for three years of use, but according to Sun Life Assurance, the property owner, the lease for the garden centre is only for one year.

Councillors had questions about how long the centre will operate for, and whether the permit could be used to accommodate other uses in the winter.

In general, however, they were supportive, noting the lack of other garden centres in the area, and the fact that the parking lot has been largely empty of late.

However, any other use, even temporary, would not be allowed under the permit, said Ramin Seifi, the Township’s manager of engineering and community development.

The movie theatre site has been largely unused for much of the last 12 months. Movie theatres in B.C. were shut down early in the pandemic, and again since November when cases rose. The other businesses on the site are some restaurants and a daycare.

