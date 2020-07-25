Community action table initiates overdose response card project to save Langley lives

City and Township first responders will distribute resources to help people suffering from addiction

The Langley Overdose Response Community Action Table has developed a ‘first responder card,” which fire and paramedic crews in both Langley City and Township can hand out to overdose victims.

Daniel Snyder, a member of the Community Action Table, met with Township Fire Chief Stephen Gamble and Langley City fire representative Scott Kennedy on Wednesday at the City Fire Hall to deliver 500 cards.

“Langley action table developed the first responder card by just trying to fill a gap in terms of fire responding to overdoses and needing to pass on information,” Snyder explained. “These cards aim to fill the gap by providing information about the drug supply, access to naloxone, and relevant local resources.”

Snyder said there have been 18 fatal overdoes in the community so far in 2020, which puts Langley on track to surpass the worst year on record – 36.

READ MORE: Nearly 6 people died from overdoses each day in June as B.C. sees continued spike

The cards have multiple resources addresses and phone numbers for people who are suffering from addiction, including the Langley Community Services Society, Langley Mental Health and Substance Use Centre, Lookout Housing and Health Society, and Moms Stop the Harm.

He hopes that the cards can be distributed to people – left in their pockets by first responders – after they have received medical attention.

“This idea was put out by one of our members, having a card to pass to them would be helpful,” Snyder explained. “I think it’s important for people to have access to important information that could potentially save lives.”

People can find out more about the organization’s initiatives by visiting www.facebook.com/LangleyODR.

“Healthy connections are what can change lives,” Synder added. “Perhaps we can make them feel dignified and let them at least know that we care.”

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

B.C. overdosesLangleyPolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
With 18 drowning deaths in B.C this year, advocates urge caution during summer

Just Posted

Community action table initiates overdose response card project to save Langley lives

City and Township first responders will distribute resources to help people suffering from addiction

VIDEO: Eight-year-old moose, Oakleaf, euthanized at Greater Vancouver Zoo

A concerned visitor published photos of the ‘emaciated’ animal to social media on Monday

Parks board closes ‘trouble spots’ at Cultus Lake amid concerns of COVID-19 spread

Parks board erects barrier fencing at popular gathering spots, ready to issue to $200 fines

VIDEO: ‘Medicine not missiles,’ demonstrators say to Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta

Protests against federal procurement of 88 fighter jets held across Canada, including Langley

LETTER: Rename B.C. but leave people out of it

A lifelong B.C. resident said any new name should honour the most beautiful place on earth

Premier wants parents to have Plan B if COVID-19 disrupts September school plans

Goal is to have elementary, middle school students back in classroom fulltime

Man arrested in connection with sexual assault, robbery near Surrey SkyTrain station

He has not yet been charged, police say

RCMP watchdog calls for report deadlines to ensure timely Mountie responses

At present, legislation simply requires the RCMP commissioner to respond as soon as feasible

Health experts tell Ottawa to hurry domestic vaccine funding amid China delays

The federal government has created a $600-million fund to support vaccine clinical trials

With 18 drowning deaths in B.C this year, advocates urge caution during summer

The age group with the highest risk of drowning are young adults, mostly males between 20-34 according to Lifesaving Society

B.C. finds another 27 cases of COVID-19, outbreak on Haida Gwaii

Kelowna store adds to Okanagan public notices

Cyclist killed in Maple Ridge was just beginning a cross-Canada ride

Daphné Toumbanakis, 24, was cycling across Canada when hit by a pick-up truck in Maple Ridge, Monday

Parks board closes ‘trouble spots’ at Cultus Lake amid concerns of COVID-19 spread

Officials erect barrier fencing at popular gathering spots for youth, ready to issue to $200 fines

Privy Council Office launches review of complaints about Governor General

Julie Payette issued a statement saying she is ‘deeply concerned’ with the media reports, welcomes the review

Most Read