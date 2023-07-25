Community connections vital to healing process after Langley spree shooting

Commemoration and memorials would bring people together and benefit those most affected

Candle light memorial sign in downtown Langley City after the spree shooting which left two people dead, two injured, and the shooter Jordan Goggin fatally shot by police last year on July 25. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley’s mass shooting spree on July 25, 2022, left Steven Furness and Paul Wynn dead, and two others injured. The Langley Advance Times reconnects with victims’ families and first responders on the shooting’s first anniversary.

“What’s my responsibility?”

That was the first question Marvin McDonald asked himself when he received the emergency alert on his phone in the early hours of the morning on July 25, 2022, due to a shooter in Langley.

He remembers well what that morning looked like for him.

The counselling psychology professor at Trinity Western University had a class in the morning.

“I had to consider… students that might be travelling [to campus],” he said.

McDonald sent a notice to his students as the university administrators monitored the situation.

Thankfully, the professor and his students were not directly impacted by the seemingly random shootings by Jordan Goggin, which left two people dead, two injured, and Goggin fatally shot by police.

But the shooting reflects broader issues within communities, McDonald said.

“It’s very plausible that… this shooting was part of a piece that reflects some of the same kinds of verbal and other kinds of attacks the homeless experience on a regular basis,” he said.

McDonald noted the issues of harassment people living with homelessness face are just the tip of the iceberg, as people who are homeless are often alienated from society and can face barriers to being involved in the broader community.

“Members of our homeless community are not only just our neighbours, but also oftentimes our friends and family. There’s a small number of activists who keep involved with them, but I would say the neighbourhoods [design] are a symptom and a problem that is parallel to the neglect of the homeless.”

McDonald explained that some neighbourhoods are able to keep closely connected with neighbours and provide support when needed, but there are others where people are strangers living next to each other.

“So, that social disconnection is not only a problem for homeless people, but for many of us in different ways.”

Marvin McDonald, counselling psychology professor at Trinity Western University, said promoting community connection is a key part of the healing process after the spree shootings in Langley last year. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

The shooting created a source of ongoing stress in an already difficult and isolating situation for people living on the streets in Langley, McDonald added.

“What we know from our research studies is that people who are most closely affected are the ones who are most likely to experience long-term difficulties,” he emphasized. “Where there’s mental health difficulties or family disruptions, it shows up and lasts the closer you are to the crisis.”

To support the community in its grieving process, promoting community connection and spirit make a difference.

“That shows up in our research, people with those connections will have more resources to deal with the day-to-day stress but also to deal with these emergency situations and traumatic situations that come up,” the professor explained.

Commemoration events and memorials would serve to pull together people as well.

“They help to remind us of our shared needs and of our needs for one another in moving forward,” he noted. “That can serve, specifically, for those most strongly impacted but can also help us move toward developing community connections – even if we were not ourselves as strongly impacted as others.”

McDonald said this would help build community support that includes people living with homelessness, as well as family, friends, businesses, and the municipality.

Jane Franklin, child and youth bereavement co-ordinator at Langley Hospice Society (LHS), said a traumatic event can shake a person’s sense of safety and stability, and leave them with feelings of grief, helplessness, and anger.

“When a whole community experiences a tragedy, the challenge is in how to move forward together in both acknowledging and commemorating those whose lives have been lost, sharing our grief, and supporting one another,” she said.

Franklin concurs that remembering and commemorating a tragic event is one way to mourn and heal as a community.

Shannon Todd Booth is the executive director of Langley Hospice Society. (Langley Advance Times file)

How people support each other plays an important role in the grieving process, noted hospice society executive director Shannon Todd Booth.

“Community looks different for each of us – it can be your city or town, a neighbourhood, or school, your place of work, or church, or a community group or organization you’re a part of,” Todd Booth said. “There is something powerful about coming together to support each other, whether in times of grief and mourning, or in times of celebration.”

