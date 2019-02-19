Community vigil planned for slain 11-year-old Riya Rajkumar

Local resident Jennifer Fuller places flowers at the scene outside of a house where a young girl was found dead in Brampton, Ont. on Friday, February 15, 2019. The father of an 11-year-old girl allegedly killed while out celebrating her birthday is in police custody and will soon be facing charges in his daughter’s death, officers said Friday. (Andrew Ryan/The Canadian Press)

The city in which an 11-year-old girl allegedly died at the hands of her father last week is holding a vigil in her honour tonight.

City councillors in Brampton, Ont. will host a candlelight vigil in a downtown square for 11-year-old Riya Rajkumar starting at 5:45 P.M.

Riya became the subject of an Amber Alert late Thursday night after police say her mother allegedly received information that her father planned to hurt both the child and himself.

Riya was later found dead in her father’s home in Brampton.

READ MORE: Ontario police field complaints over Amber Alert for missing girl, 11, found dead

READ MORE: Father to be charged with first-degree murder in Amber Alert case

Roopesh Rajkumar, who was arrested some 130 kilometres away, was hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Peel Regional Police have charged the 41-year-old with first-degree murder in Riya’s death and say he will appear in court once he’s medically cleared to do so.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.