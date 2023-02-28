Canadian Pacific Railway conducts various repairs along its lines in the Lower Mainland. This week, there will be work crews toiling at the Langley Bypass crossing (indicated by the star), just west of Glover Road. (Government of BC)

COMMUTER ALERT: Bypass closing down for 24 hours

CP Rail is conducting repairs to the train crossing west of Glover Road this week

Langley commuters are being warned of a 24-hour road closure that will require a detour around the Langley Bypass.

Works start at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, and the closure is set until 6 a.m. Thursday morning for work on the railway crossing just west of Glover Road.

Mainroad Lower Mainland Contracting issued the closure alert, advising that CP Rail will be conducting repair work to the ground level crossing.

It’s a full closure, and detour routes will be marked.

Mainroad asked that drivers be aware, try to avoid the area, or if unable to do that then to obey signs and traffic control personnel. They also ask motorists to watch for roadside workers, and to slow down.

Further updates available on the drivebc.ca website.

