About 10 to 15 centimetres of snowfall is expected to accumulate in Metro Vancouver, including Langley. (Langley Advance Times – Joti Grewal)

COMMUTER ALERT: Travel advisory, school closures, snow and wind warning in Langley

Langley schools are closed Wednesday

Environment Canada has a snowfall and wind warning in effect for Metro Vancouver, including Langley.

All schools in the Langley School District and the school board office are closed Wednesday, the district tweeted.

In addition, all Kwantlen Polytechnic University campuses, including Langley and Cloverdale, are closed today. Trinity Western University announced all classes are cancelled for Wednesday.

About 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected Wednesday. Snow will be heavy at times, but ease off this morning.

About 30 km/h easterly winds are also expected – 60 near the Strait of Georgia.

Temperatures will reach a high of -1 C, but -13 C with wind chill.

Travel conditions can deteriorate quickly, the weather agency said.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas,” Environment Canada reports.

There is a travel advisory in effect for the Trans Canada Highway in the Lower Mainland, according to Drive BC.

Travel is not recommended between Lickman Road in Chilliwack and Whatcom Road in Abbotsford.

Tonight, flurries are expected to change to rain showers. Wind will continue southeast 30 to 50 km/h, except 70 near the water.

With wind chill temperatures will reach -10 C this evening.

By morning temperatures will reach 5 C.

