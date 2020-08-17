COMMUTER ALERT: Vehicle incident westbound Highway 1 Langley

A vehicle incident is blocking the right lane westbound on the Trans Canada Highway at 248th Street in Langley Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (DriveBC photo)

Drivers headed westbound on Trans Canada Highway through Langley can expect delays Monday morning.

A vehicle incident is blocking the right lane westbound on Highway 1 at 248th Street, according to DriveBC who shared an alert just after 10:30 a.m.

Crews are en route. Drive with care.

#BCHwy1 – WB vehicle incident is blocking the right lane at 248th Street in #LangleyBC. Crews en route, drive with care. Expect delays due to congestion. pic.twitter.com/VAgDRA4e0c — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 17, 2020

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

