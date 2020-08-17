A vehicle incident is blocking the right lane westbound on the Trans Canada Highway at 248th Street in Langley Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (DriveBC photo)

COMMUTER ALERT: Vehicle incident westbound Highway 1 Langley

Crews are en route

Drivers headed westbound on Trans Canada Highway through Langley can expect delays Monday morning.

A vehicle incident is blocking the right lane westbound on Highway 1 at 248th Street, according to DriveBC who shared an alert just after 10:30 a.m.

Crews are en route. Drive with care.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Most Read