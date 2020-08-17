COMMUTER ALERT: Vehicle incident westbound Highway 1 Langley

Drivers headed westbound on Trans Canada Highway through Langley can expect delays Monday morning.
A vehicle incident is blocking the right lane westbound on Highway 1 at 248th Street, according to DriveBC who shared an alert just after 10:30 a.m.
Crews are en route. Drive with care.
#BCHwy1 – WB vehicle incident is blocking the right lane at 248th Street in #LangleyBC. Crews en route, drive with care. Expect delays due to congestion.
