Donald Robert Quinnell, seen here in images released by the RCMP, is wanted for ongoing confidence frauds targeting the elderly in North Vancouver. (North Vancouver RCMP)

B.C. con artist who targets seniors strikes again

This time, one potential victim wasn’t fooled by man said to have preyed upon elderly in Langley

A con artist who has preyed upon the elderly in Langley and other Fraser Valley communities has struck again.

This time, one potential victim wasn’t fooled, said North Vancouver RCMP, who reported two more incidents in that community on Monday, Sept. 9.

This time, they said, the male suspect had a female companion.

In both instances, police said the man was believed to be Donald Robert Quinnell.

Back in 2014, Quinnell was arrested for using a baby to help steal from elderly victims across the Fraser Valley, including in Langley.

During Seniors Week in Langley, there were eight “distraction thefts” where a man and a woman targeted elderly women out grocery shopping.

They would approach the victim, carrying their baby and ask for water for an overheated car or for water to heat a baby bottle to gain entrance.

Police say Quinnell has since resurfaced, and is wanted for at least 10 offences in North Vancouver, as well as an outstanding Canada-wide warrant for breach of probation.

READ MORE: Man who once used baby to con Langley seniors is on the run

In the first of Monday’s incidents, an elderly man thwarted the suspect’s efforts to enter his residence by refusing to allow him in, and the suspect left without committing a theft.

The man reported seeing the suspect enter a blue, four-door vehicle which had a female sitting in the passenger seat.

A second older man was not so fortunate.

A man and a woman claimed they had locked their keys in their car while at the Safeway parking lot in Westview Mall.

The male suspect said there was ice cream in their car that was melting, and that they needed the man’s help.

He claimed to be the man’s neighbour, and convinced him to give them a ride to their house, which he said was across the street from the man’s.

Some time later, the victim discovered his credit cards had been stolen from his wallet.

The male is described as:

Male Caucasian

6 feet 1 inch tall

190 pounds

Short, brown hair

Brown eyes

52 years old

Light to medium complexion

May be wearing glasses and/or ball cap

Well dressed/groomed

His female companion is described as:

Female Caucasian

30-40 years old

Shoulder length blonde hair

Blue top

Dark jeans

The vehicle is described as:

4-door

Blue

Anyone who sees these suspects, or who witnesses anything suspicious that seems to fit the profile of this crime, is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone who may have been a victim is asked to call their local police department to report it.

READ ALSO: Langley photographer stung in $4,200 overpayment scam

