Concrete ‘issues’ discovered in new Langley Lions Housing Society project said to be minor

Affects ‘way less’ than 1 per cent of the concrete, but repairs will mean a delay of at least 6 weeks

Work was halted on the Langley Lions Housing Society project at 20355 54th Ave. earlier this year after concrete problems were discovered. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Concrete problems discovered in the new Langley Lions Housing Society are being repaired, but will delay completion for “at least” six weeks, according to Stuart Thomas, president of Terra Housing Consultants, the development management company overseeing the project for the society.

“There was a problem with the initial [concrete] pour, which is being repaired,” Thomas told the Langley Advance Times.

It was discovered by the project architect and structural engineer, Thomas said, adding the issue affects “way less than one per cent” of the concrete.

“Do I like this happening? No,” he commented, but added this kind of issue is not unheard of in construction.

Asked about a small chipped-away portion of a concrete surface visible at the site, that had been marked with spray paint, Thomas confirmed it was likely one of the affected areas.

There was no safety issue, he said.

Asked about compensation, Thomas responded “that will be the subject of a construction dispute resolution process.”

Thomas added the project is also dealing with a another concrete problem, “a supply chain issue” that is preventing the contractor from getting a particular type of product.

Located at 20355 54th Ave., the new eight-storey apartment building with 101 single-bedroom units will replace the Birch, a three-storey, 66-unit apartment building that was consumed by a fire in 2017 that claimed one life.

Sixty people lost their homes in the fire with many moved into units in other buildings on the site.

The redevelopment is the first project in the City to take place under a joint housing agreement between city hall and the Lions Housing Society.

Architectural drawing of the 101-unit, eight-storey replacement for the Birch building in the Langley Lions Housing Society’s complex at 20355 54th Ave. (File)

Under the terms of the housing agreement, 80 per cent of the suites in the eight-storey building near 203rd Street and 54th Avenue must be occupied by tenants 55 and older.

All must be rental suites, with 30 per cent for “moderate income” renters who can pay what was described as “affordable market rents” in a report to council, while 50 per cent pay rent based on a percentage of their income and 20 per cent will be for tenants who require “low income deep subsidy.”

