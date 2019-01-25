Connecticut police: Woman drove drunk on vanilla extract

Stefanie Warner-Grise, 50, found sitting in a car at an intersection, bottles of vanilla in backseat

Police say a Connecticut woman charged with driving under the influence was drunk on vanilla extract, which contains a significant amount of alcohol.

Hearst Connecticut Media reports that New Canaan police found 50-year-old Stefanie Warner-Grise sitting in a car at an intersection with her eyes closed at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers say they found several bottles of pure vanilla extract inside her vehicle.

They say they detected an odour of vanilla on her breath, her speech was slurred and she was unable to answer basic questions.

Police say she was arrested after failing filed sobriety tests.

Warner-Grise was released on a promise to appear in court. No lawyer was listed for her in online court records.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
White Rock pier repairs could cost $16.2 million: report
Next story
Trump confidant Stone is arrested, faces obstruction charge

Just Posted

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants down top team in the country

G-Men earned seventh-straight win, this one against the Raiders on home ice at Langley Events Centre

Tardi team suffers first loss at junior nationals

Langley-based curlers are still in the running to defend champ status this week in Saskatchewan.

War memorial: Small from town Korea to a Langley park

A new memorial honours Canadian soldiers who fought in the Korean War.

WATCH: TWU Spartans acknowledge Bell Let’s Talk day this weekend

The TWU Spartans volleyball teams will host a Bell Let’s Talk awareness day this Saturday.

Team BC’s having fun, ‘feeling good’ about back-to-back victories

A junior curling team, based out of Langley, has yet to lose a game in the national championships.

Fashion Fridays: 5 tips to look and feel better

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Positive prognosis for poisoned Vancouver Island eagles

Six birds should be ready to go home soon; investigation continues

White Rock pier repairs could cost $16.2 million: report

Consultant’s findings to be presented at Jan. 28 council meeting

Canada auto workers seek boycott of GM vehicles from Mexico

Unifor says it will publicize the boycott with television, newspaper and billboard advertising

The Okanagan ice wine harvest isn’t looking so hot

With spring being just around the corner, ice wine makers are hoping for a cold snap

Vancouver mayor wants empty homes tax to be more effective and fair

Currently, the tax is one per cent of the assessed value of a property that has been deemed empty

5 to start your day

UBC SkyTrain a concern for some mayors, a fraudelent honey detection lab opens in Chilliwack and more

Australia’s heatwave reaches nearly 50 degrees

Power load sharing began with 30,000 households and businesses being switched off for up to two hours

UPDATE: RCMP charge Ontario youth with trying to get someone to plant a bomb

RCMP are expected to give an update today and say there’s no immediate threat to public safety

Most Read